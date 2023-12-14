Scroll To Top
Zachary Quinto Gives Jacob Elordi A Ride In New Trailer–And We Wanna Join

Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi in He Went That Way
Vertical Entertainment

The trailer for He Went That Way has us wanting to go wherever Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto are going.

In the wise words of Lil Nas X, “ride til we can’t no more!”

Based on the non-fiction book Luke Karamazov by Conrad Hilberry, Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto are starring in a brand-new thriller, He Went That Way, directed by Jeffrey Darling.

Set in 1964, He Went That Way tells the true-crime story of Bobby (Elordi), a 19-year-old serial killer, being picked up by Jim (Quinto), a celebrity animal handler. Jim is taking care of Spanky, a celebrity monkey known for its appearances on TV.

But as their journey moves forward, stress builds up between Bobby and Jim, turning this wild road trip into an explosive ride. Oh, and as expected, you can count on Elordi to be sweaty and shirtless in the film, of course!

Quinto’s character was based on a real-life animal trainer named Dave Pitts, whereas Elordi’s character was based on a serial killer called Larry Lee Ranes. The cast of He Went That Way also includes Patrick J. Adams as Saul, Troy Evans as Hank, Alexandra Doke as Whitney, and John Lee Ames as Ratso.

Best known for starring in Euphoria, Saltburn, and Priscilla, Elordi is currently slated to appear in films like On Swift Horses, Oh Canada, and Parallel, as well as the upcoming TV series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Meanwhile, Star Trek and American Horror Story star Quinto is set to star on a new show titled Dr. Wolf where he will play the titular character. Alas, he and Elordi are kicking 2024 with He Went That Way, and we can’t wait to see it!

He Went That Way premieres January 5 in theaters and January 12 on VOD.

