Zachary Quinto Gives Jacob Elordi A Ride In New Trailer–And We Wanna Join​

In the wise words of Lil Nas X, “ride til we can’t no more!”

Based on the non-fiction book Luke Karamazov by Conrad Hilberry, Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto are starring in a brand-new thriller, He Went That Way, directed by Jeffrey Darling.

Set in 1964, He Went That Way tells the true-crime story of Bobby (Elordi), a 19-year-old serial killer, being picked up by Jim (Quinto), a celebrity animal handler. Jim is taking care of Spanky, a celebrity monkey known for its appearances on TV.

But as their journey moves forward, stress builds up between Bobby and Jim, turning this wild road trip into an explosive ride. Oh, and as expected, you can count on Elordi to be sweaty and shirtless in the film, of course!