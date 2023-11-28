The Daily Wire is once again targeting trans people, this time with a feature length film mocking the idea of trans women competing in sports.

Lady Ballers is allegedly a 'comedy' (though we're pretty sure conservatives don't actually know what that means) that follows male basketball players pretending to be women in order to compete in a women’s basketball league. The trailer advertises the movie as “the most triggering comedy of the year,” but, as one might expect, just ends up looking like a confusing mess.

One of the biggest arguments from people who clutch their pearls over the idea of trans women competing alongside cis women in sports is that they are taking away from athletes who trained hard and became the best at what they do, because trans women would have some sort of biological advantage. And yet the trailer just shows cis female athletes being absolutely terrible at sports, mocks women’s basketball with a scene of empty stands because “nobody watches” ladies’ basketball, and makes it wildly clear that the characters are not trans athletes, but literally just men in women’s clothing.

It’s a weird choice for the Daily Wire to essentially tear down their own transphobic arguments, including the one where conservatives believe it’s inappropriate for children to hear about the existence of trans people because it’s somehow innately sexual—in one scene, an 8-year-old explains all about gender and being trans, but it’s a heterosexual man who turns the conversation sexual and has to smooth things over when the child has no idea what he means.

The film features appearances by a who’s who of outspoken rightwing transphobes, including Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, and Jordan Peterson. There’s even a cameo from Ted Cruz. (We never thought we'd say something was beneath Ted Cruz, but here we are!)

Honestly, transphobes being loudly transphobic doesn’t really feel like news, but the way people on Twitter called this whole charade out for the mess that it is is at least amusing to see.