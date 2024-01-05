Candace Owens calls LGBTQ+ people a 'sexual plague' in a predictably hateful rant
The ultra-conservative pundit bores us with the same hate she's been spewing for years. Get a life, Candace!
Proving yet again that she is a terrible person, right-wing political commentator Candace Owens went on a homophobic, anti-trans rant on social media, calling LGBTQ+ people a "sexual plague" and surprising no one.
On Thursday, January 4, the 34-year-old Republican took to X (formerly Twitter) to blame "big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity" for mass shootings in schools in a chilling reference to gender-affirming care.
"I am not interested in engaging in another discussion about a school shooter that does not begin and end with discussing big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity," she wrote. "We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America.".
I am not interested in engaging in another discussion about a school shooter that does not begin and end with discussing big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 4, 2024
We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America.
Right, because puberty blockers are to blame for mass violence and not, I don't know, America's gun problem.
Then, Owens doubled down, spewing more hate about the queer community. "Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society," she posted.
Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 4, 2024
Trans journalist Erin Reed rightly pointed out on X that Owens, who hosts a conservative talk show on The Daily Wire, was "jumping straight to the genocidal language," Queerty reports.
This is not the first time Owens has spouted hateful garbage. Just last year, she was demonetized by YouTube for intentionally misgendering trans people, and in October, she claimed that transgender rights would lead to pedophilia while being interviewed in the U.K. It's not even the time she's blamed a school shooting on the trans community. After six people were killed in Covenant School in Nashville, she blamed the shooter's trans identity and "pharmaceutical drugs" for the loss of life, reported The Advocate.
She can't even be creative with her hatred; she's just reusing old talking points. Ya boring!