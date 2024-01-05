Candace Owens calls LGBTQ+ people a 'sexual plague' in a predictably hateful rant​

Proving yet again that she is a terrible person, right-wing political commentator Candace Owens went on a homophobic, anti-trans rant on social media, calling LGBTQ+ people a "sexual plague" and surprising no one.

On Thursday, January 4, the 34-year-old Republican took to X (formerly Twitter) to blame "big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity" for mass shootings in schools in a chilling reference to gender-affirming care.

"I am not interested in engaging in another discussion about a school shooter that does not begin and end with discussing big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity," she wrote. "We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America.".

We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 4, 2024 Right, because puberty blockers are to blame for mass violence and not, I don't know, America's gun problem. Then, Owens doubled down, spewing more hate about the queer community. "Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society," she posted.