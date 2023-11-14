57 Thoughts We Had While Watching The Wild AF Holiday Film 'Lez Bomb'

Tis the season!!!

Mariah has said it's officially time so welcome to the holidays!

A time to eat, be merry, be gay, and do crimes — I mean, celebrate with family and friends. One of the best things about the holidays is it is the perfect time to cozy and cuddle up with movies that make you feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Something about watching people return home to their small town to help the folks who live there find the last set of Christmas lights in the world and true love just makes me feel so festive and happy.

So, I shall be watching queer holiday movies and letting you know my thoughts as I go. Many of you are probably just now buying your tickets home for Thanksgiving, so let's start there. First up is the 2018 film, Lez Bomb, starring Jenna Laurenzo as Lauren (who also wrote and directed) and Caitlin Mehner as Hailey.

Gravitas Ventures

Lauren is queer and in a relationship with Hailey but isn't out to her conservative family — so she decides to bring her girlfriend home for Thanksgiving and finally let them know she's dykin'. I'm sure chaos will ensue and also Cloris Leachman is in this movie which is wild to me so at least we know there will be a dash of horny happening.

Here are 57 thoughts I had while watching Lez Bomb!

Gravitas Ventures



