Lupita Nyong'o & Chloe Moretz to duke it out in UFC fighter film Strawweight

Lupita Nyong'o; Chloe Moretz
BAKOUNINE/Shutterstock, lev radin/Shutterstock

Now THIS is a movie we’re dying to watch!

It was announced on Thursday that Lupita Nyong’o and Chloe Moretz will be leading a new drama feature film about UFC fighters called Strawweight.

Per Variety, the movie is a two-hander that follows an up-and-coming fighter (Moretz) discovering her passion for mixed martial arts, as well as a former champion (Nyong’o) who is trying to reinvent herself to keep her career alive. The two eventually end up squaring off against one another in the Octagon.

While information about the film remains scarce for the time being, that description alongside the casting of Nyong’o and Moretz, is enough to have people ready to be seated for whatever writer Paul Harrill and writer/director James M. Johnson are planning on throwing at us.

The film’s title refers to the division for fighters weighing between 106 and 115 pounds, leading Katy O’Brian, the martial artist/actor starring in the highly-anticipated Love Lies Bleeding alongside Kristen Stewart, to jump on with a joke about turning it into a franchise with sequels based on each weight division.

Moretz recently starred in the series Peripheral for Amazon, which was initially renewed for a second season and then unceremoniously canceled six months later. Fans of Nyong’o can currently expect to see her in the upcoming A Quiet Place prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, expected in theaters this June.

MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
chloe grace moretzchloe moretzfightinglupita nyong'olupita nyongostrawweightufc
Rachel Kiley

