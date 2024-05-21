Sebastian Stan stars as Trump in new biopic and the former president is FURIOUS

The Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice just premiered at Cannes, and the former President is NOT happy about it — which, of course, means we are very curious.

Despite the title, the film doesn’t focus on the presumptive Republican nominee’s time as the host of The Apprentice but instead charts a young Trump’s rise to power in 1980s New York and is an “exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit,” the official synopsis reads.

The film, which comes just five months before the presidential election, stars Sebastian Stan (Captain America) as a young Trump who is mentored by infamous lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong (Succession).

“It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers,” according to the synopsis.

Stan is great, but why are we feeding this man’s ego by having an incredibly hot actor play him? We all know what Trump looked like in the ‘80s and a Sebastian Stan look-alike he was not.