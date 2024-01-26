​Nicki Minaj claps back at Megan Thee Stallion's diss track by liking photos of her feet

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have been beefing for a while now, but things got uglier when Minaj liked a bunch of cruel X posts about her rival.

The two female rappers have had a simmering feud for the past year or so, but things boiled over yesterday when Stallion released her newest diss track, "Hiss," which takes aim at her haters, including the Queen of Rap herself.

"These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/Bitch, you a p***y!!!"

Megan's Law is a federal law that makes it mandatory for sex offenders to register and make their personal information public, a clear dig at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is himself a registered sex offender. Things then took a turn for the petty when the pop culture social media account Pop Base posted screenshots showing the Queen of Rap had liked 3 X posts insulting Stallion. One of the posts Minaj liked features a picture of a horse-headed woman holding a newspaper with the caption, "Megan Thee STallion surprised reading a newspaper saying 'I'm Otis.'" The other two posts are mocking the "WAP" singer for being assaulted by rapper Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot back in 2020. Stallion had to have surgery to repair the damage to her foot, and last August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.