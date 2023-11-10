Scroll To Top
News

Interracial Couples More Common In Same-Sex Relationships, The US Census Finds

Interracial Couples More Common In Same-Sex Relationships, The US Census Finds

Two women embracing
Lomb/Shutterstock

The American Community Survey finds that diversity in the queer community doesn't just end with sexual identity.

A new report from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey backs up what we've all witnessed, that queer couples are more likely to be interracial than their straight counterparts.

According to the Bureau’s survey, approximately 31 percent of same-sex marriages are between interracial couples, compared to just 19 percent of straight couples. The fact also holds true for unmarried couples, where 34 percent of same-sex couples are interracial, whereas only 19 percent of opposite-sex couples are.

Despite RuPaul Charles and Georges LeBar providing an excellent example of a successful interracial couple since getting together in the ‘90s and then married in 2017, the percentage of unmarried interracial same-sex couples has skyrocketed since 2008 when it was only at 11 percent.

The survey also found that more male same-sex marriages were interracial (37 percent) versus female same-sex marriages (25 percent). The same is true for unmarried same-sex couples, where 39 percent of male and only 29 percent of female same-sex relationships were interracial.

Queer celebrity couples are proof positive of this survey’s results. Wanda and Alex Sykes, Raven Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign, Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, and Jerry Dixon and Mario Cantone are all in successful LGBTQ+ interracial marriages.

There were approximately 1.3 million same-sex couple households found in 2022 in the US, with 740,000 of those being married and 540,000 being unmarried. Even though the rate of same-sex couples being employed didn’t differ significantly between male and female couples, the median household income for female same-sex couples was only $98,420, whereas same-sex male couples made $127,900.

More same-sex married couples were employed (62 percent) than opposite-sex couples (49 percent), but more opposite-sex couples owned their own homes (82 percent) than same-sex couples (73 percent).

That’s not all, same-sex couples are younger on average than their straight counterparts, at 52.9 years for opposite-sex couples and only 48.6 years for same-sex ones. In an interesting turn, those numbers are flipped for unmarried couples. The average age of same-sex unmarried couples was 40.9 years and just 39.8 years for opposite-sex couples.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPolitics
us censuslgbtq+lgbtq+ couplesinterracial marriageinterracial coupleamerican community surveysame-sex couplessame-sex marriagerelationships
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio