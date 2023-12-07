Tennis Hottie Nick Kyrgios Joins OnlyFans To Share His 'Intimate Side'

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios made it big last year as one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s tennis docuseries Break Point. Now, he’s giving his new-found fans an even more intimate look into his life by joining OnlyFans.

“Launching an OnlyFans was a no-brainer,” the Australian athlete said in a statement on Thursday, reported People. “They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too.”

Kyrgios said he’s excited to “create, produce, direct and own content” and added, “I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see.”

In a statement, OnlyFans CEO Kelly Blair called Kyrgios "a disruptor" and said, "It’s great to see him joining our platform, finding new ways to share his content and express himself. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for his fans.”

He’s not the only star to parlay their fame into a big paycheck with OnlyFans. Spanish soccer goalie Miguel Guerrero, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Cardi B, Larsa Pippen, and Denise Richards have also joined the site best known for its adult content.

The 28-year-old tennis star — he won his first Grand Slam title in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open in 2022 but has been plagued by injuries this year — said that his OnlyFans channel will have “tennis balls involved” as well as "tips, tricks, and behind the scenes" content.

"But they’ll get to see all different sides of me," Kyrgios said. "Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side — it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!”

Kyrgios has been unable to play all year while recovering from surgery, but lucky for fans, it sounds like he’s planning to put that energy into this new venture. We can’t wait to see what content the sports star creates!