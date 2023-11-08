Hugh Hefner's Bisexual Son Reveals The WILD Requests He Gets On OnlyFans
Marston Hefner revealed the strangest request he's ever gotten on a recent episode of the Girls Next Level podcast.
Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner has gotten some wild requests since joining OnlyFans.
On a recent episode of the Girls Next Level podcast Marston Hefner opened up to hosts Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt—who famously starred on the Girls Next Door reality show—about the dirty requests he’s gotten in his DMs.
No suprise they are, ahem, flattulence forward. “One guy asked me to fart and another girl said she’d fart on my face,” Hefner revealed, according to Queerty.
Hefner is no stranger to odd kinks since he’s into “some really weird” things himself, but he was a little suspicious of the motives behind the stinky request considering his celeb status. “This one guy, I feel like was like a frat guy … Maybe [he] went onto OnlyFans and wanted [a] Marston Hefner farting video for his friends,” he said.
Other than the occasional wild DM, Hefner, who describes himself on OnlyFans as "bisexual AF," has loved his time on the platform. “People [on OnlyFans] are like immediately receptive, interesting, encouraging, affirming, kind,” he explained. “It feels good, it feels healthy to have that energy.”
Hefner has been raking in the dough with his OnlyFans account, but unlike his Playboy magnate father who threw lavish parties at the Playboy mansion, his son spends his hard earned coin on Pokémon cards.
After spending $100,000 on two Pokémon cards and a Spiderman comic book, Hefner’s wife Anna Lambropoulos told PageSix, “It kind of made me die inside. I think it’s frivolous to spend money that way.”
Hefner told the podcast hosts that he felt “pressure” to live up to the image his father spent decades cultivating. “I did feel pressure to be a playboy,” he admitted. “Even if I wasn’t thinking about it, it’s like there was a part of me that’s like ‘More sex equals more awesome person,’ which was not a healthy way to go about [it].”