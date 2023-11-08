Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner has gotten some wild requests since joining OnlyFans.

On a recent episode of the Girls Next Level podcast Marston Hefner opened up to hosts Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt—who famously starred on the Girls Next Door reality show—about the dirty requests he’s gotten in his DMs.

No suprise they are, ahem, flattulence forward. “One guy asked me to fart and another girl said she’d fart on my face,” Hefner revealed, according to Queerty.



Hefner is no stranger to odd kinks since he’s into “some really weird” things himself, but he was a little suspicious of the motives behind the stinky request considering his celeb status. “This one guy, I feel like was like a frat guy … Maybe [he] went onto OnlyFans and wanted [a] Marston Hefner farting video for his friends,” he said. Other than the occasional wild DM, Hefner, who describes himself on OnlyFans as "bisexual AF," has loved his time on the platform. “People [on OnlyFans] are like immediately receptive, interesting, encouraging, affirming, kind,” he explained. “It feels good, it feels healthy to have that energy.”