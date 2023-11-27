Fans who have stayed invested in Big Brother UK’s love triangle between Jordan, Henry, and Matty, were in for a wild surprise over the weekend as Jordan and Henry confirmed they are in a relationship now that the show is over.

The latest season came to a conclusion recently, with Jordan taking home top prize. Over the course of the show, there was a serious will they/won’t they between him and Henry, that became complicated once Jordan started expressing interest in another contestant, Matty.

Although he reassured Henry nothing was going to happen between him and Matty, everyone was surprised when Jordan followed that up by also insisting his relationship with Henry was platonic—despite the stolen kisses throughout the house happening at around the same time.

As recently as last week, Jordan reiterated as much in conversation with Digital Spy, sending the same mixed messages he had the entire time.

“We had a night full of wine last night, to confess,” he said. “There was no funny business, at all, was there Henry? It’s platonic. That’s what we have — with a bit of kissing.”

But something changed.

Shortly after, Jordan told The Daily Mail that “platonic” no longer applied, and they would be going on their first date over the weekend. And by Sunday, they had made things official.

“The ‘bf’ term might now be applicable… And I cannot stop smiling,” Jordan shared to Instagram stories.