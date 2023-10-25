Big Brother UK’s resident “husbands” shared a kiss on last night’s episode and now it’s all we can think about!

On Tuesday night’s episode of the hit reality TV show, fans finally got to see what they’ve been waiting for — a kiss between housemates Henry and Jordan. While lying in bed, the black and white surveillance cameras caught Jordan rolling on top of Henry for a sweet goodnight kiss before saying, "Sorry, can't kiss on camera."

In a previous episode Jordan had started to refer to Henry as his “husband” and fans got so excited for the pairing that they dubbed them “Jenry.” But in messy reality TV fashion, Jordan spent most of the last episode flirting with Matty, disappointing fans who were rooting for Jenry.

After all the flirting and even an awkward love triangle getting in the way, fans of the long-running show were delighted when Henry and Jordan finally shared a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk) While the couple was smooching, their fellow housemates were in the garden chatting about the possibility of the two starting a romantic relationship. “Do you reckon them two would be a cute couple?” Jenkins asked Hallie, according to Attitude. Hallie responded by saying, “I've always thought that you know!” Jenkins added, “'You can just tell they have a really good relationship.” They then asked Tom his opinion and he said, “I don't know... It would be cool if they were.” Not only do their housemates want the adorable gay couple to work out, but fans took to social media after the kiss to post about how thrilled they were too. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “henry will agree with every little bitchy thing jordan says and I’m so here for it,” while another posted, “ITV2 really said “we’re not giving you a LGBT+ Love Island, but we are going to throw a load of queer people in to a house and see what happens…” Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite fan reactions.

henry will agree with every little bitchy thing jordan says and I’m so here for it #BBUK pic.twitter.com/3po0MGtYdU — eva (@wavexrlys) October 24, 2023

ITV2 really said “we’re not giving you a LGBT+ Love Island, but we are going to throw a load of queer people in to a house and see what happens…”#BBUK pic.twitter.com/l1dsYl45CJ — Aaron S (@arneldo) October 24, 2023

Tears are rolling down my eyes #bbuk pic.twitter.com/I62JXDsp5x — lou • jordan defence league (@louloulou2002x) October 24, 2023

Trying to say Jordan kissing Henry was to make Matty jealous but it was in the middle of the night, 99% sure Matty was asleep so like??? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/j6R2jN0cBH — loves jenry (@sarkyjordan) October 24, 2023

A gay love triangle and a villain on a mobility scooter. Starting to think this series of #bbuk is going to be one of my favourites of all time. pic.twitter.com/K6lT0je4TB — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 24, 2023