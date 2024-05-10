Scroll To Top
TV

NCIS: Hawai'i fans aren't taking its cancelation lying down

'NCIS: Hawai'i' fans aren't taking its cancelation lying down

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson
CBS

The show aired its unexpected series finale this week, but fans aren't giving up hope.

rachelkiley

NCIS: Hawai'i may have come to an end, but fans aren't willing to let it go that easily.

The series, which first premiered in 2021, aired its third season finale on Monday, May 6. It had been announced not even two weeks prior that CBS would not renew the show for a fourth season, seemingly leaving the cast and crew shocked alongside outraged fans.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," star Vanessa Lachey posted to her Instagram Stories at the time.

Earlier that same month, Lachey had shared an interview she did with People in celebration of the NCIS franchise hitting a combined 1000 episodes between NCIS: Hawai'i, the original series, and its four spin-offs (NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Sydney). She thanked CBS and Paramount "for believing in me and this groundbreaking show," while the article also pointed out that Lachey was the first female lead in the franchise.

And that wasn't the only representation that mattered in the show. From the beginning, two agents, Kate (Tori Anderson) and Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami), have been in a relationship. As ScreenRant points out, the NCIS franchise hasn't exactly been inclusive on that front. Even the LGBTQ+ characters it includes are generally featured solo, with relationships downplayed, short-lived, or barely existing.

Losing a fan favorite queer ship during a time when LGBTQ-inclusive shows are being canceled at a rapid rate, and LGBTQ+ representation on TV is decreasing overall, is a major blow. And while it's not the only reason NCIS: Hawai'i fans are furious the show was canceled, it's undoubtedly playing a big role in the backlash — and the fight to save it.

A petition that's gathered over 28,000 signatures as of this article's publication cites how the show's "two lesbian characters have helped many viewers come to terms with their sexuality," while urging CBS to reconsider the cancelation.

A digital billboard in Times Square purchased by fans with the help of a GoFundMe drew attention to their #SaveNCISHawaii campaign. And they've continued posting the show's praises across social media, hoping something will change.

Although it's uncommon for a network to reverse a cancelation decision, it's not unprecedented. CBS, in particular, has canceled and uncanceledS.W.A.T. twice, with the most recent instance taking place this year.

But if NCIS: Hawai'i has indeed seen its final days, it will be the third spin-off to go dark, ending with the fewest number of episodes (NCIS: Sydney has only aired eight episodes, compared to NCIS: Hawai'i's 54, but the former was renewed for a second season on Peacock in March).

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio