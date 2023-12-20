Scroll To Top
TV

Élite Hottie Omar Ayuso Says A Tearful Goodbye As The Steamy Teen Show Wraps For The Last Time

'Élite' Hottie Omar Ayuso Says A Tearful Goodbye As The Steamy Teen Show Wraps For The Last Time

Omar Ayuso
@marayuso/Instagram

"Thank you for seeing me, understanding me and respecting me, for waiting for me when I needed it," Ayuso said.

After eight sexy seasons of Élite, Netflix's salacious teen drama is sadly coming to an end.

The seventh season of the Spanish-language soap opera landed on the streaming giant in October, but the team was already busy at work on the final season. Now, the cast and crew have wrapped filming for the last time.

Openly gay actor Omar Ayuso scored his first acting gig when he was cast as Omar Sanaa in season 1. He played Élite's first gay character and was on the show from the first season to the fifth before exiting the show. Lucky for fans, the Spanish hottie returned for season 7 earlier this year.

After the show wrapped production, Ayuso took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message about his time on Élite, saying goodbye to everyone he worked with. "You are the best team in the world," he captioned a photo of him holding a bouquet of flowers and looking tearful. "The best. Thank you for loving me so well, for making it so easy. Thank you for seeing me, understanding me and respecting me, for waiting for me when I needed it."

He continued, "For instilling in me the importance of being a good partner, for becoming my first references, for teaching me to love cinema through the people who do it. Thank you for all the humility tapes and honest words in difficult times. Thank you for making me older. Thank you for letting me meet you. Thank you for these almost 7 years of our lives. A whole life."

Ayuso closed by adding, "I love you guys. I love the f*ckin' them. I carry you with me forever. I hope we cross a thousand times on the road."

The 25-year-old heartthrob also posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing him on set giving a speech to the rest of the cast and crew on their final day of shooting. "Thank you to all of you. You are the first team and the best team I've worked with in my life," he said, as reported by Queerty.

We can't wait for the eighth season to be released, but hopefully, that won't be the last time we see Ayuso grace our screens. We're keeping our greedy fingers crossed for a spinoff show! But we're not the only ones hoping that our favorite characters get a happy ending of that Netflix gives us more Élite content in the future, fans have taken to social media to say the same thing.

Check out our favorite responses below!

From Your Site Articles
TVNetflixGayEntertainmentCelebrities
omar ayusoeliteelite season 7elite season 8tvtv seriesnetflixnetflix seriesseries finale
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio