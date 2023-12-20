'Élite' Hottie Omar Ayuso Says A Tearful Goodbye As The Steamy Teen Show Wraps For The Last Time

After eight sexy seasons of Élite, Netflix's salacious teen drama is sadly coming to an end.

The seventh season of the Spanish-language soap opera landed on the streaming giant in October, but the team was already busy at work on the final season. Now, the cast and crew have wrapped filming for the last time.

Openly gay actor Omar Ayuso scored his first acting gig when he was cast as Omar Sanaa in season 1. He played Élite's first gay character and was on the show from the first season to the fifth before exiting the show. Lucky for fans, the Spanish hottie returned for season 7 earlier this year.

After the show wrapped production, Ayuso took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message about his time on Élite, saying goodbye to everyone he worked with. "You are the best team in the world," he captioned a photo of him holding a bouquet of flowers and looking tearful. "The best. Thank you for loving me so well, for making it so easy. Thank you for seeing me, understanding me and respecting me, for waiting for me when I needed it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso) He continued, "For instilling in me the importance of being a good partner, for becoming my first references, for teaching me to love cinema through the people who do it. Thank you for all the humility tapes and honest words in difficult times. Thank you for making me older. Thank you for letting me meet you. Thank you for these almost 7 years of our lives. A whole life." Ayuso closed by adding, "I love you guys. I love the f*ckin' them. I carry you with me forever. I hope we cross a thousand times on the road." The 25-year-old heartthrob also posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing him on set giving a speech to the rest of the cast and crew on their final day of shooting. "Thank you to all of you. You are the first team and the best team I've worked with in my life," he said, as reported by Queerty.

Omar Ayuso é um anjo na terra como pode 🫠🫠 #Élite8 pic.twitter.com/Mp1CtaXwJo — xoxo 🖤🖤 (@OM4NDER) December 19, 2023 We can't wait for the eighth season to be released, but hopefully, that won't be the last time we see Ayuso grace our screens. We're keeping our greedy fingers crossed for a spinoff show! But we're not the only ones hoping that our favorite characters get a happy ending of that Netflix gives us more Élite content in the future, fans have taken to social media to say the same thing. Check out our favorite responses below!

It’s the end of an era pic.twitter.com/2qNuYrlVq2 — Omar (@Omarmotomami) December 19, 2023

Habra spin off? — Pizzot (@Pizzot2) December 20, 2023