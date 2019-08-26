The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Dropped & We're So Confused

So A LOT happened at Disney's D23 Expo this past weekend, but one of the most exciting—yet confusing—things Lucasfilm revealed during Disney Studios' big, upcoming movie panel on Saturday morning was the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker. But why is it confusing, you ask? Well, from the looks of it, our main heroine Rey (played by the amazing Daisy Ridley) has gone rogue.

Towards the end of the two-minute special look, Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are seen fighting on the ruins of the Death Star. The screen abruptly turns to black, and there's a mysterious voiceover of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) saying "Your journey...nears it's end." It's then we see Rey, donned in an all-black cloak, wielding a double-sided, RED lightsaber. (You know, the kind usually reserved for the Sith.)

Suffice it to say, the footage of Rey looking like she completely turned to the Dark Side is something many Star Wars fans weren't expecting to see this morning.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20! Watch the trailer in the video below.