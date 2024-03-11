Scroll To Top
Chris Colfer is 'concerned' & 'aroused' by viral 'Glee' song on TikTok

Chris Colfer
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The actor and bestselling author has a mixed range of his emotions with "Rose's Turn" entering the charts.

rickycornish

We just need to face it... Glee will live on forever.

Many years after the legendary show has gone off the air, the show continues to be a hot topic and gain cultural relevance at any given time.

The latest viral moment from the show centers around Kurt Hammel, played by actor and New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer.

“Rose’s Turn,” originally from Gypsy, was sung by Colfer all the way back in season one... meaning the song came out in 2010. 14 years later, the song cracked the top three on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart last week.


@rickycornish

I just love this man! 🙈 #chriscolfer #glee #rosesturn #chriscolferedit #ejafoscars #oscars #redcarpet

As a board member for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the star shared his thoughts on the viral sound while walking the carpet at the 32nd annual viewing party for the Oscars.

"I am confused. I am concerned. I am scared. I am a little aroused. I don't know whether to blame the gays or the deep state, but I am now in constant fear for my life. Going viral on TikTok is very much like being gay... it not a choice," Colfer says.

It's quite ironic that Colfer has gone viral so many times on TikTok since he doesn't have an account and isn't a big fan of the platform.

"TikTok for me is kind of like weed. I tried it once, but it just made me very paranoid and hungry. I think people want me dead. Eventually, people will get sick of me and they'll take it out on me even though I had nothing to do with it."

Despite the fact that Colfer will never be able to escape Glee, he's grateful to have been part of a project that is undoubtedly iconic.

"It really is wonderful. I make a lot of jokes about it, but it's really great. I remember that song, 'Rose's Turn,' I got made fun of so much when it came out. Back then, they used to score us. Every time a song came out, these jerks on the Internet would score us. I never got past a D+ or anything. It's a little bit of a revenge I guess."

To see the full interview with Chris Colfer at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party, check out the video below.

InterviewsGleeTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
elton johnelton john aids foundationtiktokcelebritieschris colferentertainmentgleered carpetviralinterviews
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

