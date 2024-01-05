A drag queen has already lip synced to 'RHOSLC's finale drama & we're screaming

The grand finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured an explosive drama where Heather Gay accused Monica Garcia of running a gossip Instagram account known as Reality Von Tease.

“We’ve come a long way as four and Monica is not who she says she is,” Gay explained. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion, and support and defend… is Reality Von Tease.”

Reality Von Tease is an Instagram page that has exposed many secrets about the cast of RHOSLC. While the gossip profile mostly focused on Jen Shah, tea about the other cast members was also spilled by Reality Von Tease.

This entire Housewives drama, and the RHOSLC season 4 finale specifically, has led to perfect fodder and soundbites for drag queens to mop and turn into performance art. And, well, it’s already begun! On Thursday, Jan. 4, New York City queen Hanukah Lewinsky posted a fabulous and hilarious lip sync performance mixing RHOSLC soundbites with Lindsay Lohan’s iconic bop “Rumors” – and you need to watch it!