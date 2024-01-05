Scroll To Top
DragQueens

A drag queen has already lip synced to RHOSLC's finale drama & we're screaming

Hanukah Lewinsky's RHOSLC lip sync to Lindsay Lohan's Rumors
Images: Bravo; TikTok (@hanukahlewinsky)

Bonus points for the lip sync song being “Rumors” by Lindsay Lohan!

simbernardo

The grand finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured an explosive drama where Heather Gay accused Monica Garcia of running a gossip Instagram account known as Reality Von Tease.

“We’ve come a long way as four and Monica is not who she says she is,” Gay explained. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion, and support and defend… is Reality Von Tease.”

Reality Von Tease is an Instagram page that has exposed many secrets about the cast of RHOSLC. While the gossip profile mostly focused on Jen Shah, tea about the other cast members was also spilled by Reality Von Tease.

This entire Housewives drama, and the RHOSLC season 4 finale specifically, has led to perfect fodder and soundbites for drag queens to mop and turn into performance art. And, well, it’s already begun! On Thursday, Jan. 4, New York City queen Hanukah Lewinsky posted a fabulous and hilarious lip sync performance mixing RHOSLC soundbites with Lindsay Lohan’s iconic bop “Rumors” – and you need to watch it!

This incredible lip sync performance includes the newspaper held up by Garcia that reads, “Warming my hands on bridges I’ve burned.” It also features soundbites like “You are Reality Von Teese,” “That’s not true… entirely, “I have your perfect formula: receipts, proof, timelines, screenshots,” and “Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever.” A masterpiece!

As of this writing, Hanukah Lewinsky’s RHOSLC lip sync has already accumulated 277,000 views on Instagram and 104,000 views on TikTok.

We all saw it coming that drag queens were going to incorporate moments from this epic RHOSLC finale into lip sync numbers, but we did NOT anticipate it would happen this soon! Thank you, Hanukah Lewinski, for giving us this incredible performance so quickly.

DragQueensTVEntertainment
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

