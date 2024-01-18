Scroll To Top
Joel Kim Booster is coming for Andy Cohen's gig & jokes about who he'll have to 'behead' to get it

Joel Kim Booster is coming for Andy Cohen's gig & jokes about who he'll have to 'behead' to get it

Joel Kim Booster
Courtesy of Disney/Maarten de Boer

Plus he dishes on being an 'agent of chaos' in his new series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.

rickycornish

We'd be sat for this.

Joel Kim Booster is continuing to take over Hollywood! With the second season of Loot coming this spring and his new movie Again, Again, Again, picked up by Searchlight Pictures, the star isn't slowing down.

His next project is an unscripted reality show where he stars alongside Chrissy Teigen and David Chang on Chrissy & Dave Dine Out. The trio visits local LA restaurants and invites A-list celebrities to dish on hot topics, share personal stories, and enjoy a delectable meal.

"I was brought in to just basically be an agent of chaos. Chrissy had the earpiece. I did not have the earpiece! I had no idea what the producers wanted. I just knew the questions I wanted to ask," Booster tells PRIDE.

Celebrity guests on this first season include Jimmy Kimmel, Simu Liu, Sasheer Zamata, John Legend, Regina Hall, and more. All of the celebs weren't prepped ahead of filming this show, so all of the conversations are unfiltered and raw.

"There's no topic that's really off limits. There are some edits of the show where we even get a little bit more raunchy and a little more in depth on some trickier topics. There is nothing that I'm not afraid to ask."

If there's any other interviewer that's known for not being shy and never steering away from raunchy material... it's Andy Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live host has been hosting his late-night Bravo talk show since 2009.

As Booster hones in on his interviewing skills on Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, it looks like he'd love to replace Cohen in the hosting chair.

"There are a group of gay comedians gunning for Andy's job, but I would have to behead Matt Rogers for that job. I would actually prefer to host [The Real Housewives] reunions over Watch What Happens Live. The reunion that I really want to host, if I could go back in time, would be The Real Housewives of New York City season nine. I am a Carole [Radziwill] stan. I would like to go a little bit harder."

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres Wednesday, January 24, on Freeform. To see the full interview with Joel Kim Booster, check out the video below.

Joel Kim Booster Wants to Replace Andy Cohen as Host of 'WWHL'youtu.be

InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmenttelevisiontvandy cohenbravojoel kim boosterinterviews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

