Jonny McGovern says RuPaul wanted the crew to be nervous when he appeared on 'Hey Qween!'

Mother... has arrived!

It's safe to say RuPaul has cemented herself in pop culture history. With a new memoir freshly out, multiple franchises of RuPaul's Drag Race airing around the world, way too Emmys to count, this LGBTQ+ icon is in her own lane.

A few years ago, the legend appeared on Jonny McGovern's hit show Hey Qween! and had no problem bringing her c*nty energy to set.

"RuPaul [was] one of our very first guests. That was a gag! It gagged me. It gagged Lady Red. She was so nervous that she kept messing up the opening line over and over again. I would be like, 'Lady Red, don't be nervous because RuPaul is here.' RuPaul from the audience said, 'Do be nervous, because RuPaul is here!' That got her together," McGovern tells PRIDE.

Hey Qween!

McGovern is bringing more iconic moments to his hit show Hey Qween!

The show serves as the official first TV interview with the eliminated queens on the current season of Drag Race.

"This season is a culmination of all the hard work to get here. To finally team with WOW and have direct access for the girls to go from the main stage to my stage... that's what I've been dreaming about for years. I know Lady Red is looking down. It's really exciting. I'm just having so much fun."

Hey Qween! is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Jonny McGovern, check out the video below.