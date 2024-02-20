No gurl, Ru hasn't said she's quitting 'Drag Race Down Under' — here's the actual tea

Another month, another rumor about Mama Ru supposedly retiring from her hosting gig in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. Eyeroll!

This time, the rumors are specifically related to RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under — the international spinoff of the show based in Australia and New Zealand — and it all started with a few comments from Willam during an episode of Race Chaser.

“Those Australian girls already know [RuPaul] because she judged down there,” Willam said while talking about Down Under star Hannah Conda competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2. She added, “But not anymore, [RuPaul is] leaving, and that’s tea. You heard it from Race Chaser.”

Due to Willam’s complicated relationship with “spilling Drag Race tea” in the podcast, Race Chaser cohost Alaska did warn fans to “take that [information] with a grain of ketamine.”

Nonetheless, X fanbase @ThePopTingz still reported on the “report” shared by Willam, adding that Michelle Visage is “rumored” to be the new host of Down Under starting with season 4. Again, this is all based on a comment made in passing by Willam on Race Chaser. There are no real or actual reports about RuPaul stepping down from hosting and judging Down Under as of this writing. “Poptingz reporting on offhand comments Willam makes on her pod,” actor and writer Paul McCallion wrote. “I can’t wait to see how this turns out.”