Mulan Is Ready to Defeat the Huns in First Trailer for New Film

Continuing on the tradition of adapting their most popular animated films into live-action experiences, the trailer for Disney’s long-awaited Mulan is finally here. Are you ready?

For those unfamiliar with the Disney cartoon version of Mulan (what is wrong with you??), it tells the story of a young girl in China who pretends to be a man so she can fight in her father’s place in a war. It’s based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan which tells a similar story but with significantly fewer songs and snarky dragons.

Mulan is one of Disney’s most beloved princesses, and the hunt to find the right cast and creative team to bring the live action version to life has been long and highly publicized. The production ultimately was able to bring a primarily Chinese cast to the screen (as it should be), with Yifei Liu taking on the titular role.

Disney’s animated Mulan was also an important film to queer kids who grew up during its initial release, as the film not only showed Mulan breaking gender boundaries to be her true self, but also featured her love interest, Shang, getting to know Mulan first as her male alter ego, Ping.

ABC’s Once Upon a Time upped the queer factor by introducing its own version of Mulan (played by Jamie Chung) as canonically gay.

This upcoming Mulan will reportedly have an entirely different love interest than Disney’s 1998 cartoon — a fellow soldier named Chen Honghui, who will be played by Yoson An. While the verdict is still out on their love story until we actually get to see the film, losing Shang is certainly a disappointment to bi boys everywhere. But still, you literally can’t tell the story of Mulan without some homoerotic undertones, so we’ll see where it goes.

Plus...it just looks awesome. Mulan is awesome. GET EXCITED!!