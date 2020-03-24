Dua Lipa Is Releasing Her New Album Early Because of Quarantine

Everyone is doing the best they can to stay busy and entertained while bars and restaurants close down, concerts get canceled, and friends stay safely tucked away within their own homes.

The one bright light in all of this is that we’re getting some entertainment releases sooner than we would otherwise, as celebrities and companies either take pity on us or jump at the chance to reach an incredibly captive audience more or less locked in their homes.

Dua Lipa is among the former — the “New Rules” singer announced on Instagram Live Monday that she’ll be releasing her new album early, as a treat.

“We all need to actively work together to make a change,” she said. “What I’m going to do is, instead of my album coming out April 3, my album is actually coming out this Friday, March 27, which I’m really excited about.”

.@DuaLipa also pushes forward the release of her new single #BreakMyHeart and its music video to THIS Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/K7TvMlAke5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

This also means her next single, “Break My Heart” will be released this coming Wednesday, along with the music video.

“It’s my forte, which is dance crying,” Dua Lipa said of the song. “It’s me writing about the fact that I’m in love, and I’m so excited, and I’m so happy, but I’m like, when is it going to go wrong? It’s kind of a celebration of vulnerability and allowing yourself to feel these things. Not really wanting something to ever have an end to it.”

The album, Future Nostalgia, will be the singer’s sophomore effort, after her self-titled album made waves back in 2017. It’s been a long wait for her devoted fans, but all things considered, it probably couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance, and I hope I make you proud,” she said.