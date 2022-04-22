Watch Harry Styles & Shania Twain Sing ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman'

Harry Styles absolutely killed it during week one of Coachella, and now we can finally watch his show-stopping performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” with Shania Twain herself in all its professionally recorded glory.

As soon as the ultra-recognizable opening notes of the song played, the crowd went absolutely wild. But Harry and company toyed with them briefly, restarting the song a couple times as he looked around, before Shania rose up from beneath the stage in an entrance befitting the Queen of Country Pop.

And as any Harry fan knows, anytime he jumps in on a popular song with the artist who made it known, they both have one hell of a time; this was no exception to the rule.

The two icons also performed a duet of another Shania hit, “You’re Still the One.” Harry previously covered the song with Kacey Musgraves in a 2018 Madison Square Garden performance, something Shania spoke about in an interview for journalist Steve Baltin’s upcoming book, Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists On The Songs That Shaped Our Lives.

“I love him a lot,” she said of Styles. “There’s so many young people his age and even younger that I guess, as becoming adults, started expressing [a love for her music].”

Shania similarly shared her admiration for Harry at Coachella, admitting to being a “bit starstruck,” while he was even more effusive about his appreciation for her.

“I have to tell you, in my car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” Harry said. “She also taught me that men are trash.”

