Jackie Chan's Daughter Marries Girlfriend in Canada

Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng married her girlfriend Andi Autumn in Canada earlier this month.

The two announced the union on their shared Instagram yesterday, holding up a marriage license dated November 8, 2018.

19-year-old Ng is Chan’s daughter from an affair from Elaine Ng Yi Lei, and media reports the two have never had a relationship.

“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor,’” Ng has previously said of her estranged father.

This isn’t the first time Ng has been in the news since coming out as gay in October of 2017. In April of this year, she and Autumn begged for help in a video posted to YouTube, saying they were sleeping under a bridge “due to homophobic parents.”

Hopefully that grim reality has changed for the two, with Ng passionately stating they have returned to Hong Kong after the wedding, because “home is Hong Kong.”

“Home is where love is,” she continued. “A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone.

“Love is undoubtedly stronger than blood.”