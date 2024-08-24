Scroll To Top
Non-topics

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 8/23/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

If you’re anything like us, your eyes were GLUED to the TV all week watching the celebration in Chicago to officially nominate our next (fingers and toes crossed) President, Kamala Harris, and Vice President Tim Walz. Joy was the word of the week and we embraced the heck out of it. Do we have some differences with Democratic leadership and agendas we want to push further? Oh, yes. But that's a problem for November 6; at this moment, on this day, we are all in on solidarity, saving our democracy, our rights, and likely our very lives.

So yes, we are in a state of joy!

But not everyone was having a great week. Across the aisle, panic was setting in and weirdness abounded whether it was JD Vance not knowing how toorder a donut like a human being, his fans carrying aroundcups of his “sperm,” MAGA weirdos showing up at the DNC in Democrat Drag and Trump getting clowned for being such a size queen. So we got the rare experience of feeling a powerful sense of hope, listening to the Obamas speak, seeing the purity of love thatGus Walz has for his father and the ways folks online rallied around him — all while also laughing endlessly at the awkward missteps of a party DEEP in its flop era.

But that’s not all. PRIDE also caught up with country singer Elle King and Canada vs. the World finalists Lemon and Cheryl. We learned the surprising history of drag in America, giggled (and agreed) over queer comic Rachel Kaly's take on why the WNBA is the superior league, and crushed hard on go-go dancer Prince Joshua, and subway age-gap hubbies Garrett Swann and Bennett Chin, and so much more.

Is it just us, or did this week and our future suddenly feel very bright?

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Ann Coulter and MAGA are hating on Gus Walz, but these 35 reactions from Dems are giving us LIFE

Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

35 hilarious & hopeful reactions to Michelle Obama's INCREDIBLE keynote speech at the DNC

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

10 times Republicans were ROASTED at the Democratic National Convention that have us HOWLING

30 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance ordering donuts like the most AWKWARD person to ever exist​

Mad-Max-7/Shutterstock; Consolidated News Photos/Shutterstock

MAGA supporters' latest WIERD trend is JD Vance 'family kit' specimen cups & Twitter is ROASTING

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

Matt Walsh showed up to the DNC in Democrat drag and these 25 reactions have us CACKLING

Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Daily Wire; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Elle King doubles down on her LGBTQ+ community love & challenges her father's beliefs (exclusive)

Lemon and Cheryl are feeling redeemed, renewed & ready to rule the mother pucking world

content.jwplatform.com

'Global All Stars' cash could be LIFE-CHANGING for international queens & no one is talking about it

World of Wonder

Detox casually comes out as trans during Chicago drag show

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

How the era of 'men were men' birthed America's first drag superstars

content.jwplatform.com

Watch this comic HILARIOUSLY break down exactly why WNBA is undeniably better than the NBA

@subwaytakes/TikTok

10 hottest moments in jockstrap history

Julio Macias/Shutterstock; Lionsgate TV; United Artists

Meet Prince Joshua — the sexy go-go dancer dropping new songs to make your cheeks clap

Meet the SMOKING HOT age-gap couple going viral on Gay TikTok for flirting on the subway

Courtesy of Garrett Swann; TikTok @thegarrettswann

10 STEAMIEST male nude scenes of all time ranked (exclusive)

Courtesy of Sony Pictures; HBO; Netflix; Prime Video

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is continuing to celebrate the final weeks of summer! He recently attended the massively popular Splash House music festival in Palm Springs and danced the weekend away to incredible sets by John Summit, Disco Dom, MEDUZA, and SG Lewis. In fact, he chatted with Lewis backstage and the two had a fun kiki about his new EP HEAT that was made for the gays. Check out the article here!

    

I had a blast hanging out with some of my fellow Drag Race journalists and aficionados Michael Block and Joey Medina of Collider and hosts Logan Murphy and David Healy to discuss our experiences at Drag Con LA 2024 on The Cup of Reality Podcast . A whole lot of BTS tea and hot goss was spilled!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Blink Twice, That 90s Show, Taste

Courtesy of MGM Studios; Netflix; Sabrina Carpenter/Youtube

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In Theaters: 'Blink Twice'

Alia Shakwat and Naomi Ackie star in Zoe Kravitz' directorial debut about two women who are invited on a dream vacation on a private island by a tech billionaire only to have it turn into a nightmare as strange things begin occurring, twisting their grasp on reality.

📺 Stream & Chill: 'That '90s Show' season 2, part 2

Say 'Hello, Wisconsin!' to part two of the second season of this sweet, old school sit-com. Basically, we're just here for Ozzie, but its exactly the kind of cozy binge watch we love on a weekend.

🎧 In our ears: 'Taste' by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega make out! Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega MAKE OUT! Sorry, just over here in a Sapphic spiral. No but seriously, Sabrina is pumping out the jams this summer and we love to see — and hear — it.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

lesbian couple on the beach

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio