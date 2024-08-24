PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 8/23/24

Hi Fam 🌈

If you’re anything like us, your eyes were GLUED to the TV all week watching the celebration in Chicago to officially nominate our next (fingers and toes crossed) President, Kamala Harris, and Vice President Tim Walz. Joy was the word of the week and we embraced the heck out of it. Do we have some differences with Democratic leadership and agendas we want to push further? Oh, yes. But that's a problem for November 6; at this moment, on this day, we are all in on solidarity, saving our democracy, our rights, and likely our very lives.

So yes, we are in a state of joy!

But not everyone was having a great week. Across the aisle, panic was setting in and weirdness abounded whether it was JD Vance not knowing how to order a donut like a human being , his fans carrying around cups of his “sperm,” MAGA weirdos showing up at the DNC in Democrat Drag and Trump getting clowned for being such a size queen . So we got the rare experience of feeling a powerful sense of hope, listening to the Obamas speak , seeing the purity of love that Gus Walz has for his father and the ways folks online rallied around him — all while also laughing endlessly at the awkward missteps of a party DEEP in its flop era .

But that’s not all. PRIDE also caught up with country singer Elle King and Canada vs. the World finalists Lemon and Cheryl . We learned the surprising history of drag in America , giggled (and agreed) over queer comic Rachel Kaly's take on why the WNBA is the superior league, and crushed hard on go-go dancer Prince Joshua , and subway age-gap hubbies Garrett Swann and Bennett Chin , and so much more.

Is it just us, or did this week and our future suddenly feel very bright?

What a week!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is continuing to celebrate the final weeks of summer! He recently attended the massively popular Splash House music festival in Palm Springs and danced the weekend away to incredible sets by John Summit, Disco Dom, MEDUZA, and SG Lewis. In fact, he chatted with Lewis backstage and the two had a fun kiki about his new EP HEAT that was made for the gays. Check out the article here!

I had a blast hanging out with some of my fellow Drag Race journalists and aficionados Michael Block and Joey Medina of Collider and hosts Logan Murphy and David Healy to discuss our experiences at Drag Con LA 2024 on The Cup of Reality Podcast . A whole lot of BTS tea and hot goss was spilled!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of MGM Studios; Netflix; Sabrina Carpenter/Youtube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In Theaters: 'Blink Twice' Alia Shakwat and Naomi Ackie star in Zoe Kravitz' directorial debut about two women who are invited on a dream vacation on a private island by a tech billionaire only to have it turn into a nightmare as strange things begin occurring, twisting their grasp on reality. 📺 Stream & Chill: 'That '90s Show' season 2, part 2 Say 'Hello, Wisconsin!' to part two of the second season of this sweet, old school sit-com. Basically, we're just here for Ozzie, but its exactly the kind of cozy binge watch we love on a weekend. 🎧 In our ears: 'Taste' by Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega make out! Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega MAKE OUT! Sorry, just over here in a Sapphic spiral. No but seriously, Sabrina is pumping out the jams this summer and we love to see — and hear — it.