PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 9/13/24

Hi Fam 🌈

It may not officially be spooky season *quite* yet — though based on the number of pumpkin spice lattes I have ingested in the last 72 hours fall has come early. But today just so happens to be Friday the 13th, which is a great excuse to embrace all things that go bump in the night, if even just for today (or this weekend).

To get in the mood today we celebrated our favorite part, ahem, of the Friday the 13th movie franchise with an ode to young Kevin Bacon’s short shorts (and all he’s smugglin' in them) in the original '80s film which turned a generation of baby spooky gays, well, gay. And for all who observe today’s festivities, we also shared a massive list of modern queer horror films that belong on your scary movie marathon!

One thing that we were feeling much less scared of, after seeing Kamala Harris absolutely rout Donald Trump in the debate, is the future of the country. And we weren’t the only ones enjoying the show, the internet has been on absolute fire cracking jokes at the former president’s expense, and we loved to see it.

Speaking of things we loved to see, we also share some of our fave women and nonbinary folks rocking suits, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore got cozy in Venice, the VMAs were gayer than ever, Slag Wars is making its naughty return, and PRIDE sat down with Cock Destroyer Rebecca More for a moving conversation about her memories of Sophie Anderson who passed away last year and she reveals how this new season celebrates Anderson's legacy.

Plus, we delve deeper into two forgotten pieces of our queer history that surprised and delighted us when they appeared on our screens this week. And that's just the beginning…

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

An ode to Kevin Bacon's short shorts in 'Friday the 13th' Paramount Pictures via screenshot

40 modern queer horror films & where to stream them Courtesy of Shudder, Dark Star Pictures

18 queer celebs who prove suits aren't just for men & who make us TINGLE Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

15 pics of Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore at Venice being ADORABLE and GAY AF together Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

C*ck Destroyer Rebecca More reflects on Sophie Anderson's death and the new season of 'Slag Wars' Courtesy of Matt Spike and Rebecca More

10 queerest moments from the MTV VMAs 2024 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV; MTV/YouTube; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

60 HILARIOUS reactions to Kamala Harris DESTROYING Trump at the debate that have us CACKLING lev radin/Shutterstock

Gays discovered that debate moderator David Muir is HOT and are going FERAL over his old pics lev radin/Shutterstock

Who is Laura Loomer, the MAGA Republican too racist even for Marjorie Taylor Greene? Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stigma around those living with HIV is on the decline — but not for the reasons you'd think Here's When Gay Drama 'Fellow Travelers' Comes Out

Serving history: 'Drag Race's Soa de Muse channels the original Queen of Drag Courtesy of World of Wonder; Public Domain

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 Over the weekend, PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went to the hottest new show in Las Vegas — DiscoShow! He linked up with his best gal pals as they watched Eureka O’Hara slay this new Sin City production.

This was an incredible week not only for PRIDE but for equalpride, as we all gathered together in Los Angeles for the annual NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists National Convention. I got a little misty-eyed watching my incredible colleagues at our sister publication The Advocate receive the Legacy Award!

After that of course we had to head to WEHO to celebrate at the famed Abbey! Would you look at this crew, you couldn't ask for better — or more fun — teammates.

An absolute highlight of the event was a special screening of Will & Harper at the Netflix studio. The film follows Will Ferrell and his long-time bestie Harper Steele as they drive across the US following her transition. It's hilarious, moving, inspiring, and absolutely beautiful. YOU MUST WATCH IT. We all agreed we hope it wins every single award! After the screening, Harper made a surprise appearance and did a Q&A with our very own Tracy Gilchrist!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Netflix, Hulu, Scotty Kirby Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: Will & Harper When SNL star Will Ferrell learns that his friend of three decades, Harper Steele, has come out as trans, he suggests they embark on a cross-country trip to explore this new, beautiful, stage in their friendship. Bring your tissues because this documentary will make you laugh until you cry — but also, cry. It's incredible. In select theaters this weekend. 📺 Stream & Chill: How to Die Alone Because we could all use a laugh this weekend, you're going to want to catch the premiere of How to Die Alone this weekend. The series follows Mel a broke JFK airport employee who has given up on life and love — until she almost dies and decides to live it to the fullest. The series also stars Fire Island's heartthrob Conrad Ricamora. Now streaming on Hulu. 🎧 In our ears: 'All Hallows’ Eve' by The Boulet Brothers A new spooky season classic has been born! In anticipation of dropping their forthcoming EP The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party, the diabolical drag duo just released its first single 'All Hallow's Eve.' It's a swinging throwback that gives us all those good spine-tingling feelings. I'm OBSESSED! Available for purchase now.