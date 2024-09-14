Scroll To Top
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 9/13/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

It may not officially be spooky season *quite* yet — though based on the number of pumpkin spice lattes I have ingested in the last 72 hours fall has come early. But today just so happens to be Friday the 13th, which is a great excuse to embrace all things that go bump in the night, if even just for today (or this weekend).

To get in the mood today we celebrated our favorite part, ahem, of the Friday the 13th movie franchise with an ode to young Kevin Bacon’s short shorts (and all he’s smugglin' in them) in the original '80s film which turned a generation of baby spooky gays, well, gay. And for all who observe today’s festivities, we also shared a massive list of modern queer horror films that belong on your scary movie marathon!

One thing that we were feeling much less scared of, after seeing Kamala Harris absolutely rout Donald Trump in the debate, is the future of the country. And we weren’t the only ones enjoying the show, the internet has been on absolute fire cracking jokes at the former president’s expense, and we loved to see it.

Speaking of things we loved to see, we also share some of our fave women and nonbinary folks rocking suits, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore got cozy in Venice, the VMAs were gayer than ever, Slag Wars is making its naughty return, and PRIDE sat down with Cock Destroyer Rebecca More for a moving conversation about her memories of Sophie Anderson who passed away last year and she reveals how this new season celebrates Anderson's legacy.

Plus, we delve deeper into two forgotten pieces of our queer history that surprised and delighted us when they appeared on our screens this week. And that's just the beginning…

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

An ode to Kevin Bacon's short shorts in 'Friday the 13th'

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

40 modern queer horror films & where to stream them

Courtesy of Shudder, Dark Star Pictures

​'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' unleashes its season 6 monsters

Scotty Kirby

18 queer celebs who prove suits aren't just for men & who make us TINGLE

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

15 pics of Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore at Venice being ADORABLE and GAY AF together

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

C*ck Destroyer Rebecca More reflects on Sophie Anderson's death and the new season of 'Slag Wars'

Courtesy of Matt Spike and Rebecca More

Meet the sexy cast of ‘Slag Wars’ season 2 who are here to ‘destroy’ the competition (exclusive)

Courtesy of OUTtv

10 queerest moments from the MTV VMAs 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV; MTV/YouTube; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

60 photos of drag EXCELLENCE at Bushwig 2024 so fierce they'll snatch your wig

Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)

Pangina Heals spills the tea on her kinks & her BDSM-inspired clubs in Thailand

60 HILARIOUS reactions to Kamala Harris DESTROYING Trump at the debate that have us CACKLING

lev radin/Shutterstock

Gays discovered that debate moderator David Muir is HOT and are going FERAL over his old pics

lev radin/Shutterstock

Who is Laura Loomer, the MAGA Republican too racist even for Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

From panels to pillow talk, how to have fun (and keep it professional) at work conferences

Shutterstock Creative

Stigma around those living with HIV is on the decline — but not for the reasons you'd think

Here's When Gay Drama 'Fellow Travelers' Comes Out

What does agender mean and how is different than nonbinary?

Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Serving history: 'Drag Race's Soa de Muse channels the original Queen of Drag

Courtesy of World of Wonder; Public Domain

Did Chappell Roan pay homage to this queer, swashbuckling opera star at the VMAs?

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV; Public Domain via Wikipedia

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

Over the weekend, PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went to the hottest new show in Las Vegas — DiscoShow! He linked up with his best gal pals as they watched Eureka O’Hara slay this new Sin City production.

  

This was an incredible week not only for PRIDE but for equalpride, as we all gathered together in Los Angeles for the annual NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists National Convention. I got a little misty-eyed watching my incredible colleagues at our sister publication The Advocate receive the Legacy Award!

  

After that of course we had to head to WEHO to celebrate at the famed Abbey! Would you look at this crew, you couldn't ask for better — or more fun — teammates.

  

An absolute highlight of the event was a special screening of Will & Harper at the Netflix studio. The film follows Will Ferrell and his long-time bestie Harper Steele as they drive across the US following her transition. It's hilarious, moving, inspiring, and absolutely beautiful. YOU MUST WATCH IT. We all agreed we hope it wins every single award! After the screening, Harper made a surprise appearance and did a Q&A with our very own Tracy Gilchrist!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Will & Harper, How to die alone, The boulet brothers

Courtesy of Netflix, Hulu, Scotty Kirby

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: Will & Harper

When SNL star Will Ferrell learns that his friend of three decades, Harper Steele, has come out as trans, he suggests they embark on a cross-country trip to explore this new, beautiful, stage in their friendship. Bring your tissues because this documentary will make you laugh until you cry — but also, cry. It's incredible. In select theaters this weekend.

📺 Stream & Chill: How to Die Alone

Because we could all use a laugh this weekend, you're going to want to catch the premiere of How to Die Alone this weekend. The series follows Mel a broke JFK airport employee who has given up on life and love — until she almost dies and decides to live it to the fullest. The series also stars Fire Island's heartthrob Conrad Ricamora. Now streaming on Hulu.

🎧 In our ears: 'All Hallows’ Eve' by The Boulet Brothers

A new spooky season classic has been born! In anticipation of dropping their forthcoming EP The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party, the diabolical drag duo just released its first single 'All Hallow's Eve.' It's a swinging throwback that gives us all those good spine-tingling feelings. I'm OBSESSED! Available for purchase now.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

friends camping

UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

