Celebrities

18 queer celebs who prove suits aren't just for men & who make us TINGLE

Kristen Stewart; Janelle Monáe; Dove Cameron
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

We are so blessed.

rachelkiley

It's been a long time since suits have been exclusively considered menswear, and thank god for that. From tailored to oversized, patterned to basic black, there's nothing like a good suit — no matter who's rocking it.

Fortunately, some of our favorite queer celebs love to go above and beyond blessing us with their fashion prowess when it comes to this particular wardrobe staple. Which look is your fave? (Trick question: the correct answer is all of them.)

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Rene\u00e9 Rapp

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Mon\u00e1e

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline

Halsey

Halsey

John Shearer/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson

Derek White/Getty Images

Megan Fox

Megan Fox

Bravo Media/NBCUniversal

Kesha

Kesha

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh

Virisa Yong/Variety via Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Fletcher

Fletcher

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

