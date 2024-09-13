18 queer celebs who prove suits aren't just for men & who make us TINGLE

It's been a long time since suits have been exclusively considered menswear, and thank god for that. From tailored to oversized, patterned to basic black, there's nothing like a good suit — no matter who's rocking it.
Fortunately, some of our favorite queer celebs love to go above and beyond blessing us with their fashion prowess when it comes to this particular wardrobe staple. Which look is your fave? (Trick question: the correct answer is all of them.)
Aubrey Plaza
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Reneé Rapp
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Sophia Bush
Gotham/GC Images
Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline
Halsey
John Shearer/Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Dove Cameron
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Evan Rachel Wood
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
Hayley Kiyoko
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Cara Delevingne
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss
Tessa Thompson
Derek White/Getty Images
Megan Fox
Bravo Media/NBCUniversal
Kesha
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Lilly Singh
Virisa Yong/Variety via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Fletcher
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Devery Jacobs
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images