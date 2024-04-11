Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert just released a new campaign ad where she used her son to try and garner sympathy, but the internet is NOT having it.

The ad features cringe-worthy acting from Boebert, who says she can't go "shoot some hoops" with her son because she's working on her new campaign video. This then prompts her son Roman to list off all of her supposed accomplishments, starting with, "Why don't you just tell them about how you always carry your gun and fight for freedom." Barf.

The kid also says his mom "voted to cut spending and increase American energy production" and passed bills to create jobs and touted her efforts to "secure the border," Queerty reports.

NEW AD: My youngest son Roman helped out with our latest campaign ad, reminding Coloradans of what I've gotten done for our state in Congress! pic.twitter.com/FdKmLyOOtM — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 9, 2024 The internet's response did not disappoint, with people immediately taking to X to ruthlessly roast the MAGA-obsessed politician! Many of the 3,000 comments went for the jugular and pointed out that the video didn't include Boebert's oldest son, who got his girlfriend pregnant out of wedlock when they were teenagers, despite her near-constant conservative Christian messaging and who was arrested last month and charged with a "recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts." "That one isn't a criminal yet. Amazing," one person wrote, with another person commenting, "Bahahaha. Is this so that we can forget your other son?" And because we're petty and she's terrible, we'd just like to point out that her son Tyler Boebert isn't even the first member of the family to land himself in jail. Boebert was arrested four times before she ran for office, and her ex-husband was also arrested after the two got into an altercation at a restaurant.

That one isn’t a criminal yet. Amazing. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2024

Bahahaha. Is this so that we can forget your other son? — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) April 9, 2024 Other people took aim at the Colorado congresswoman's obvious lies and exaggerations about her accomplishments while in office, including slamming her for not doing anything concrete to "secure the border." Commenters also reminded Boebert that although she took credit for scoring funding for her district, she actually voted against the Infrastructure Bill that provided the money. "You're responsible for NOT securing the border," someone wrote. "Got your kid lying for you. Not one thing was true."

You're responsible for NOT securing the border. Got your kid lying for you. Not one thing was true. — FFS ✖ (@miss_krisss) April 9, 2024 But the most hilarious comments were from people pointing out how she was caught vaping and allegedly groping her date in the middle of a family-friendly Beetlejuice musical performance, including one person who posted screen grabs from the security footage that showed the fondling in questions with the caption "The only thing you successfully completed." We're dead.

The only thing you successfully completed. pic.twitter.com/qTtgAM9VOH — Proud-Democrat (@ProudDemocrat0) April 9, 2024 This pathetic attempt to curry favor with voters is part of Boebert's effort to win reelection. She needs all the help she can get because her chances of winning the congressional race are so low that she had to switch to a less competitive district in Colorado in order to stand any chance of eking out a victory. If Boebert's efforts to win the election are this poorly planned and met with people pummeling her on her political and personal shortcomings — of which there are many — then we might see an end to her career on Capitol Hill before the end of the year! Keep scrolling for more hilarious responses to Boebert's cheesy campaign ad!

Maybe you should tell them, one son impregnated another child, and is facing criminal charges now, and another son called 911 to report abuse from his father. or maybe should tell them you were caught performing sex acts in a public place. — marcus simmons (@mgstupelo) April 9, 2024

Tell me you're so desperate to keep your Congressional seat that you would exploit your child for political gain without telling me. https://t.co/XJhUgCjoMP pic.twitter.com/YvG2OVIlVk — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) April 9, 2024

You raising him to be an outlaw too? — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 9, 2024

Who filmed this video? Looks like it was done on an iPhone? 😂



You could have released a better ad with the security video from the beetlejuice concert. 😉 — TheSocialTruth (@desocialtruth) April 9, 2024

Your campaign ad of what you got done is stuff that didn't get done?



Seriously?



HR2 went nowhere because it is a poorly thought out bill to create a talking point instead of accomplishing anything.



Oil, natural gas, and propane production are the highest they've ever been and… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) April 9, 2024

Lmao if you're trying to make believable ads, Boebert playing basketball ain't it - maybe playing with different balls would be more realistic? — GQP_WTF (@GQP_WTF) April 9, 2024

When your “accomplishment” is showing us how to get kicked out of the Buell during a performance and how to disrespect theatre staff, you haven’t accomplished anything.



See you soon at King Soopers selling cigarettes and lottery tickets at the service counter. — AT (@AndyTurner16598) April 9, 2024

Campaign ad: My mom carries a gun. I carry a gun. You should vote for her. pic.twitter.com/HA4fCth994 — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) April 9, 2024

That poor child! My heart breaks for him having you as his MOMMY DEAREST. —  Let it Ride 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@kathrynresists) April 10, 2024

What, he’s not married yet?



Or at least a father. — Sid MacLeod   🔭🇱🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@sidmacleod) April 9, 2024

Poor kid. For sure he seen you in that theater. — JohnDoe (@TrollingDoe) April 9, 2024

Your "momma image" is so tarnished by you already. This doesn't sits you well.



Was Beetlejuice busy for you again? pic.twitter.com/zOhcGjL84L — • 🅿︎🅰︎🆄🅻🅸🅽🅰︎ • (@IAm_THEPaulina) April 10, 2024

You vote no to every bill ,but afterwards you take credit for them. How does that work out to doing anything ,but taking credit for something you voted against . — Naomi (@Nomie1971) April 9, 2024

Preparing him for a life of crime as well? Shameful — Patrick D (@mrpatrickdurbin) April 9, 2024

Is this the career criminal or is that the other one? Can’t keep up with all the degenerates in your family. — DHDubb (@DHDubbz) April 9, 2024

Aside from the family values, you're pretty handy too. pic.twitter.com/BJNxG3Axq5 — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) April 10, 2024

Couldn't enlist the help of your oldest? Wonder why... — RobZilks (@t3hrobzlqx) April 9, 2024

Some in your district are part of FFA, Future Farmers of America. Your efforts to encourage competition by starting FFA, Future Felons of America is inspiring. — Abert Squirrel (@Ponder0s0) April 9, 2024