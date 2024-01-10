Scroll To Top
News

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex arrested after the two fought in public

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex arrested after the two fought in public

Lauren Boebert
Lev Radon/Shutterstock

Jayson Boebert was arrested on Tuesday after the former couple had a physical altercation at a restaurant in Colorado.

Jayson Boebert, far-right Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing six charges, including assault, prohibited use of a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

The arrest comes on the heels of an altercation the two had at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, though it is still unclear if his arrest is connected to the incident, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Police also charged Jayson Boebert with harassment ("strikes, shoves, kicks"), disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to The Daily Beast. He was released on $2,500 bail the same day as his arrest.

The arrest follows an incident last Saturday where Jayson Boebert reportedly called the police, alleging his ex-wife repeatedly punched him in the face while they were at a Miner's Claim restaurant.

The incident came just hours after the former couple, who finalized their divorce in October 2023, had a physical altercation outside Jayson Boebert's house when Lauren Boebert was there to pick up one of their sons, The Daily Beast reports.

The lawmaker's aide reported that after Lauren Boebert left, he reportedly called to apologize and asked to meet for dinner at the Miner's Claim Jayson Boebert started being a "lewd" "disrespectful" "asshole."

The aide added that Jayson Boebert made an "aggressive," "not romantic" movement towards his ex-wife "to grab her" and that Lauren Boebert "put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose" to keep him away from her, but he reportedly claimed that his ex-wife punched him twice in the nose.

Jayson Boebert then called the police, and the far-right representative stayed to speak with them. Police have indicated they are conducting an "active investigation."

Lauren Boebert denies attacking her ex-husband and said she is considering taking legal action against him. "I made a mistake," Jayson Boebert said, according to LGBTQ Nation. "We both overreacted. I only want what's best for [the] boys and I still love her very much. We both share some hurt deep down inside."

This isn't the first time the former couple has dealt with domestic violence allegations. In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested on a domestic violence charge for allegedly striking, shoving or kicking Lauren Boebert. Later that same year, she was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking after scratching Jayson Boebert's face and chest and wrecking his residence.

Lauren Boebert's chaotic marriage, which ended after 20 years together, and her current relationship with her ex-husband flies in the face of the homophobic comments she has made about LGBTQ+ relationships, including "spitting in God's face" and "perverting" the nation.

Lauren Boebert also made headlines back in September when she was caught on tape groping her date at a family-friendly Beetlejuice play.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPolitics
lauren boebertjayson boebertdomestic violencenewspoliticsrepublicansrepresentative lauren boebert
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio