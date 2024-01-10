Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex arrested after the two fought in public

Jayson Boebert, far-right Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing six charges, including assault, prohibited use of a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

The arrest comes on the heels of an altercation the two had at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, though it is still unclear if his arrest is connected to the incident, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Police also charged Jayson Boebert with harassment ("strikes, shoves, kicks"), disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to The Daily Beast. He was released on $2,500 bail the same day as his arrest.

The arrest follows an incident last Saturday where Jayson Boebert reportedly called the police, alleging his ex-wife repeatedly punched him in the face while they were at a Miner's Claim restaurant.

The incident came just hours after the former couple, who finalized their divorce in October 2023, had a physical altercation outside Jayson Boebert's house when Lauren Boebert was there to pick up one of their sons, The Daily Beast reports.

The lawmaker's aide reported that after Lauren Boebert left, he reportedly called to apologize and asked to meet for dinner at the Miner's Claim Jayson Boebert started being a "lewd" "disrespectful" "asshole."

The aide added that Jayson Boebert made an "aggressive," "not romantic" movement towards his ex-wife "to grab her" and that Lauren Boebert "put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose" to keep him away from her, but he reportedly claimed that his ex-wife punched him twice in the nose.

Jayson Boebert then called the police, and the far-right representative stayed to speak with them. Police have indicated they are conducting an "active investigation."

Lauren Boebert denies attacking her ex-husband and said she is considering taking legal action against him. "I made a mistake," Jayson Boebert said, according to LGBTQ Nation. "We both overreacted. I only want what's best for [the] boys and I still love her very much. We both share some hurt deep down inside."

This isn't the first time the former couple has dealt with domestic violence allegations. In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested on a domestic violence charge for allegedly striking, shoving or kicking Lauren Boebert. Later that same year, she was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking after scratching Jayson Boebert's face and chest and wrecking his residence.

Lauren Boebert's chaotic marriage, which ended after 20 years together, and her current relationship with her ex-husband flies in the face of the homophobic comments she has made about LGBTQ+ relationships, including "spitting in God's face" and "perverting" the nation.

Lauren Boebert also made headlines back in September when she was caught on tape groping her date at a family-friendly Beetlejuice play.