Lauren Boebert's 'Biden Crime Family' tweet goes viral as her son is arrested, make it make sense

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert has gone viral many times over for putting her foot in her mouth, but this time it's because she was tweeting about the "Biden Crime Family" at the very same time her own son was being arrested.

The Colorado lawmaker's 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is facing several felony charges in connection with a "recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts," according to police.

That same day, Boebert — who is obsessed with calling out President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for his alleged illegal activity — took to X (formerly Twitter) to throw stones from her glass house. "The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history," she wrote.

The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 27, 2024 Well, that aged badly, VERY quickly. Tyler Boebert was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents, and conspiracy to commit a felony, Business Insider reports. He is also on the hook for 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses, including four misdemeanor counts of ID theft, three misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of the petty offense of theft of less than $300. "This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time." the Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook post. Her son's arrest is far from the first time the Boebert family has had run-ins with the police. Boebert herself was arrested four times before she ran for office, then just last month, Jayson Boebert — the congresswoman's ex-husband — was arrested after the two had an altercation at a restaurant. Jayson Boebert was then re-arrested after Tyler Boebert accused his dad of shoving him and arming himself during an altercation. The court also granted the Republican lawmaker a restraining order against her ex-husband earlier this month, and Jayson Boebert has accused his ex-wife of punching him in the face. People were quick to point out the blatant hypocrisy of Boebert's constant complaints about the Bidens and her track record of blaming undocumented immigrants for a non-existent wave of crime in the U.S. while her whole family has a criminal record. One person posted Tyler Boebert's mugshot while throwing shade at his mother, "This dangerous illegal immigrant was arrested in Rifle Colorado on 22 charges including several felony charges relating to a string of property thefts. Ooops! That's Lauren Boebert's criminal son! He's not an illegal immigrant at all! My bad!"

This dangerous illegal immigrant was arrested in Rifle Colorado on 22 charges including including several felony charges relating to a string of property thefts.



Ooops! That’s Lauren Boebert’s criminal son! He’s not an illegal immigrant at all!



My bad! pic.twitter.com/WxA8V2GG6x — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) February 28, 2024 "Lauren Boebert's son got arrested again today. Make room in the Family Photo Album," another person posted alongside a family photo and Lauren and Jayson Boebert's mugshots.

"Lauren Boebert's son got arrested again today"



Make room in the Family Photo Album https://t.co/Owl6JIzw0a pic.twitter.com/5vu3IQEogz — Greta (@GretaGrace20) February 28, 2024 Tyler Boebert was arrested in Rifle, a city in Colorado's 3rd congressional district, where Boebert is the current representative. In a Facebook video announcing her plans to switch to a more conservative and less competitive district in a bid to win reelection, Boebert cited concerns for her "children's future" and called it a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family." While it's possible that had something to do with her choice, she also knew she would need a district that bleeds MAGA red to stand a chance at hanging on to her House seat. Keep scrolling to see more social media responses!

Biden “crime family” are Boy Scouts compared to the thugs you’re raising in your family… armed with automatic weapons by their own mama https://t.co/7B0fNvZN4n pic.twitter.com/Db9rd0I7nZ — Seekerini (@Seekerini) February 27, 2024

Mornin'! Did I miss anything? I slept great. Gonna go pick up my son later from school. Not jail. pic.twitter.com/Edvu1IS3pH — Not Lauren Boebert Q-CO aka Auntie Fa (@BoebertQ) February 28, 2024

WOW!



Will Republicans now demand Lauren Boebert be impeached? Will they support the release of her son’s private laptop publicly?



Lauren Boebert’s 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert was arrested yesterday after a string of vehicle and property thefts. He is facing 22 charges.



His… pic.twitter.com/dN6Taf8il6 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 28, 2024

The same Republicans asking for grace for Lauren Boebert's son are the same ones who have been hounding Hunter Biden for 5 years. pic.twitter.com/8qqmXPRxA9 — Trevor Will Take 81 Years Over 91 Indictments (@ObamaClintonDem) February 28, 2024

NOW. Let's not forget that TED CRUZ told her to join politics and to run for Congress!!



Ted Cruz picked Lauren Boebert for Congress!!



Hahaha 😂 this is who and what he hand picked 😂#BoebertCrimeFamily

Husband wife and son - all have mugshots. https://t.co/bbV9GEzN0f pic.twitter.com/Y3tDy9p25U — ME Action Now (@MEActNOW) February 28, 2024

Lauren Boebert is talking about Hunter Biden but thinking about her own son.



The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree is this “party of christian values”



pic.twitter.com/CYEGHm4KdZ — L King (@71Elvis77) February 28, 2024

Oh look the #BoebertCrimeFamily Maybe you should concentrate on your home life https://t.co/3Xr3UFrRnF — Heyward Young (@Heywardyoung) February 28, 2024