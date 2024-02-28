Scroll To Top
Lauren Boebert's 'Biden Crime Family' tweet goes viral as her son is arrested, make it make sense

Lauren Boebert whose son Tyler has been arrested
Shutterstock

The level of hypocrisy would be hilarious if Lauren Boebert wasn't the worst!

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert has gone viral many times over for putting her foot in her mouth, but this time it's because she was tweeting about the "Biden Crime Family" at the very same time her own son was being arrested.

The Colorado lawmaker's 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is facing several felony charges in connection with a "recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts," according to police.

That same day, Boebert — who is obsessed with calling out President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for his alleged illegal activity — took to X (formerly Twitter) to throw stones from her glass house. "The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history," she wrote.

Well, that aged badly, VERY quickly.

Tyler Boebert was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents, and conspiracy to commit a felony, Business Insider reports.

He is also on the hook for 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses, including four misdemeanor counts of ID theft, three misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of the petty offense of theft of less than $300.

"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time." the Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Her son's arrest is far from the first time the Boebert family has had run-ins with the police. Boebert herself was arrested four times before she ran for office, then just last month, Jayson Boebert — the congresswoman's ex-husband — was arrested after the two had an altercation at a restaurant.

Jayson Boebert was then re-arrested after Tyler Boebert accused his dad of shoving him and arming himself during an altercation. The court also granted the Republican lawmaker a restraining order against her ex-husband earlier this month, and Jayson Boebert has accused his ex-wife of punching him in the face.

People were quick to point out the blatant hypocrisy of Boebert's constant complaints about the Bidens and her track record of blaming undocumented immigrants for a non-existent wave of crime in the U.S. while her whole family has a criminal record.

One person posted Tyler Boebert's mugshot while throwing shade at his mother, "This dangerous illegal immigrant was arrested in Rifle Colorado on 22 charges including several felony charges relating to a string of property thefts. Ooops! That's Lauren Boebert's criminal son! He's not an illegal immigrant at all! My bad!"

"Lauren Boebert's son got arrested again today. Make room in the Family Photo Album," another person posted alongside a family photo and Lauren and Jayson Boebert's mugshots.

Tyler Boebert was arrested in Rifle, a city in Colorado's 3rd congressional district, where Boebert is the current representative. In a Facebook video announcing her plans to switch to a more conservative and less competitive district in a bid to win reelection, Boebert cited concerns for her "children's future" and called it a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family."

While it's possible that had something to do with her choice, she also knew she would need a district that bleeds MAGA red to stand a chance at hanging on to her House seat.

From Your Site Articles
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

