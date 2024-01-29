Conservatives tried to call Lauren Boebert their Taylor Swift and it was huge, humiliating mistake

A tweet calling Lauren Boebert the political right’s answer to Taylor Swift backfired hilariously following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Scott Greer, a rightwing personality whose entire schtick seems to revolve around posting his alleged height and IQ next to his name, kicked the whole thing off with a tweet that any sane person would immediately assume was a parody.

“To those who might say, ‘The Right need its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!’ I answer we already have that,” he wrote. “Her name is Lauren Boebert.”

It’s a…fascinating claim. On the one side, you have a woman who has excelled in her chosen field since she was a teenager, has broken records and barriers for women in music, and has an ironclad reputation for her quiet generosity and kindness that includes donating to food banks in every city she performs in.

On the other, you have a woman best known for getting kicked out of a family-friendly musical for groping her boyfriend and sending out a Christmas card where her kids pose with guns.

They’re both women, and they’re both public figures, but the similarities seem to end there.

Greer’s tweet picked up some traction among the right, but largely turned into a well-deserved dunk-fest as people tried to figure out what he was smoking to jump to such a conclusion.