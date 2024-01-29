Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Conservatives tried to call Lauren Boebert their Taylor Swift and it was huge, humiliating mistake

Conservatives tried to call Lauren Boebert their Taylor Swift and it was huge, humiliating mistake

Taylor Swift, Lauren Boebert
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock

Are these just the only two women y'all can name?

rachelkiley

A tweet calling Lauren Boebert the political right’s answer to Taylor Swift backfired hilariously following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Scott Greer, a rightwing personality whose entire schtick seems to revolve around posting his alleged height and IQ next to his name, kicked the whole thing off with a tweet that any sane person would immediately assume was a parody.

“To those who might say, ‘The Right need its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!’ I answer we already have that,” he wrote. “Her name is Lauren Boebert.”

It’s a…fascinating claim. On the one side, you have a woman who has excelled in her chosen field since she was a teenager, has broken records and barriers for women in music, and has an ironclad reputation for her quiet generosity and kindness that includes donating to food banks in every city she performs in.

On the other, you have a woman best known for getting kicked out of a family-friendly musical for groping her boyfriend and sending out a Christmas card where her kids pose with guns.

They’re both women, and they’re both public figures, but the similarities seem to end there.

Greer’s tweet picked up some traction among the right, but largely turned into a well-deserved dunk-fest as people tried to figure out what he was smoking to jump to such a conclusion.

All this comes at a time when Boebert is already having a pretty embarrassing go of it.

The Colorado Congresswoman recently moved to a new district in Colorado after barely squeaking out a win in the 3rd District back in 2022. Now, she’s running for election in the 4th District, which is considered a near-sure win for a Republican, and incumbent Ken Buck is stepping down.

Yet a straw poll of district voters who attended a recent debate among the nine candidates for the Republican nomination resulted in Boebert placing fifth. In other words, she may not even end up in the final race at all. And when she fades from the public eye, she’s going to be forgotten, because she has contributed nothing of value to society. Can’t say the same for Swift.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesPoliticsEntertainmentTaylorSwift
lauren boeberttaylor swiftscott greerrepublicansconservatives
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio