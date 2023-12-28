Watch Republican Lauren Boebert Admit She's A Loser & Has To Switch Districts To Win

Far-right Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is so afraid of losing her seat in Congress that in a pathetic bid to win reelection, she’s switching to a less competitive and more conservative district in 2024.

Boebert, who has built her platform on being anti-LGBTQ+, has so little faith in her ability to beat out a Democrat in the upcoming election that she’s abandoning her constituents for an even redder district where she thinks she nearly guaranteed a win.

It’s almost like even Republicans have so little faith in their platforms and legislative prowess that they have to resort to underhanded tactics to stay in power.

I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority.



I cannot put into words how… pic.twitter.com/YY5PHS1EJs — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 28, 2023

Boebert may be right to question her ability to hang on to her current district, considering last year she only beat out Democratic candidate Adam Frish by 550 votes—not exactly a landslide victory, The Advocate reports.

She’s also struggling to fundraise in the wake of her now-infamous Beetlejuice scandal. Boebert’s name was splashed across headlines for being kicked out of a family-friendly musical version of Beetlejuice after she was caught on video groping her date’s…Sandworm.

People have also started catching on to the fact that Boebert is also a massive hypocrite. She may spout “family values” and villainize drag shows, but she's also been dating a man who owns a bar that hosts drag shows and events for Aspen Gay Ski Week .

The MAGA-die hard who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District but plans to switch to the more GOP-friendly 4th District in 2024, took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce her decision in a video. “It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our Conservative movement,” she said. “This is the right move for Colorado, for us.”

The right move for Colorado—and especially its LGBTQ+ citizens—would be for Boebert to take her hateful rhetoric and go back to whatever hole she crawled out of. If only we were that lucky!

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” she added later in the video. “A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

It's funny she's calling it a fight when Boebert is running scared from a district she knows she can't win.

She continued: “I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd district and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.”

Girl, there is no “dark money” conspiracy bent on destroying you. Who would waste the funds when you’re so good at torpedoing your own career?

The world would be a better place without this hate-spewing groper in a position of power, so let’s hope her calculations are wrong and she gets a rude awakening come election day.

Check out our favorite responses to the MAGA-darling's video below.