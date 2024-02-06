Scroll To Top
Politics

MAGA queen MTG tried to insult a Democrat and got brutally ROASTED instead

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Democrats clowning MTG may be our new love language.

On Monday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene traded insults with one of her Democratic colleagues and got more than she bargained for — and we're cackling.

Greene, the far-right MAGA die-hard who regularly spouts QAnon talking points, tried to insult Rep. Jim McGovern after he called her out yesterday in a House Rules Committee meeting, where he sits as ranking member.

At the meeting, McGovern brought up Greene's recent efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for comments that she supposedly made in a speech to a roomful of Somali supporters last week. Greene claims the Minnesota representative promised that Congress would "protect the interests of Somalia" over the U.S., but that was a gross mistranslation, according to theMinnesota Star-Tribune, which has a reporter fluent in Somali.

So she's not only wildly homophobic and transphobic, she's racist too. She's hit the terrible person trifecta. Love that for us.

"The clowns are running the circus," McGovern said, as reported by The Hill. "We're wasting time on Marjorie Taylor Greene because she wants to impeach someone. Don't get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn't know how to use Google Translate."

Greene then tried to attack him but EPICALLY failed.

"Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol," Greene posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Eww. That's probably when he comes up with all this [poop emoji]."

Someone needs to school Greene on how to deliver a decent insult because that was weak sauce and just plain weird.

McGovern wasted no time firing back at her with perfect precision, writing on X, "No idea what you're talking about…what are you doing in the men's bathroom aren't you late for a klan meeting?"

Rumor has it all that's left of MTG after that are her charred remains.

People on X couldn't get enough of McGovern's razor-sharp insults. Check out our favorite responses below!

PoliticsNews
marjorie taylor greenealejandro mayorkascongresshouse of representativesilhan omarjim mcgovernmaganewspoliticianspoliticsrepresentative jim mcgovernrepresentative marjorie taylor greenex post
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

