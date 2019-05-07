Lizzo Wearing Her Met Gala Look to the Airport Is Travel Goals

What's the point of having something fabulous if you're only gonna wear it once?

Unlike most celebs who wear expensive couture on red carpets one time and then are never seen wearing the same thing ever again, sensible music queen Lizzo is making the most out of all the fabulous clothes she has in her wardrobe.

Case in point: this morning, following last night's epic and campy AF Met Gala, the "Juice" singer wore the big pink coat she donned on the the pink carpet again to the airport. And it was everything.

We're not sure how good we'd look in a big pink coat (this is literally something her and only a few other queens can pull off), but seeing Lizzo strutting through a dreary, mundane airport in a custom ensemble is the level of excellence the rest of us can only hope to aspire to!

After all, if you're gonna travel, might as well travel in style, right??