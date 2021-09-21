Watch JoJo Siwa Save Her Dancing With The Stars Partner from a Nasty Fall

"JoJo, I'm so proud of you and thank you for not letting me fall—completely on national television."

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history on last night's Season 30 premiere of Dancing With The Stars.

The two stunned the crowd with a quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet, marking their territory as the first same-gender celebrity/dancer pairing to compete on the U.S. show. What made the moment even more thrilling was Siwa's graceful save for Johnson after she almost slipped and came so close to hitting the floor.

"Things I've learned today, when two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than normal because you will slip and end up like me," Johnson posted on her Instagram story after the performance with an ice pack around her right leg. "I mean, JoJo legit was the Incredible Hulk and didn't let me fall, didn't fall herself and hoisted me," she laughed. "Oh my gosh, JoJo, I'm so proud of you and thank you for not letting me fall—completely on national television. You're the best."

The slip happens at the 0:44 second mark.

Siwa and Johnson earned the highest score of the night, scoring a total of 29 out of 40 points from the judges.

The internet absolutely loved the performance:

"I couldn't ask for a better partner!" Siwa wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever… Making history and top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me. Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now, because of you, we did this!!!"

We can't wait to see where this season takes both Siwa and Johnson!