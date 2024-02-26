Scroll To Top
Check out this totally NSFW piece of art a pilot drew in the sky, we can't stop GIGGLING

Check out this totally NSFW piece of art a pilot drew in the sky, we can't stop GIGGLING

This adds a whole new meaning to the phrase "cockpit."

@andrewjstillman

If you’ve ever wondered what goes through a pilot’s head while they’re flying or if they’re making any unseen artwork in the sky, an account on X, formerly Twitter, has answered what at least one possibility could be.

The account, FlightRadar24, is an online tracking service that posted an image from a pilot flying a Diamond DA 42 plane that resembled a giant penis that says, “See ya,” on the shaft.

So many things to unpack here.

First of all, according to the FlightRadar24 website, the image took the pilot 6 hours to create and was done at an elevation of just under 2,000 feet. The pilot flew over Ohio, and the image stretched from just outside Bellefontaine all the way up to Sandusky on the border of Lake Erie.

Second of all, this all happened between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., which just begs the question of what the pilot was going through and why they chose to do this, as well as what the overall message may be.

According to the public information from FlightRadar24, it seems as though the plane may be a Midwest Corporate Air Inc. plane, which is a flight school in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Considering that the plane took off and landed at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport in Ohio, it seems likely that a student from the flight school is the culprit.

At the moment, the identity of the artist is unknown, though a fanbase for his art is quickly on the rise. We are very much included in said fanbase and need all the details as soon as possible.

Scroll through for some hilarious reactions to the mystery pilot's work.


Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

