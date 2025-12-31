Skip to content
Here’s what LGBTQ+ folks were living for in 2025

Here are stories, moments, and topics that took off and went viral this year.

2025 in Gay!

2025 in Gay!

Digital Collage by Rachel Shatto for Pride.com (elements: nnoria/Shutterstock; Clockwise: Netflix, NBC, Crave Canada, M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel Shatto December 31 2025 / 9:00 AM
There’s no question that 2025 was a challenging year for our community. Our rights, livelihoods, and very lives—already under attack from the right—saw that onslaught ramp up, and increasingly, our supposed allies began abandoning us. However, our community is nothing if not resilient, and our superpower is—and has always been—finding queer joy in the face of adversity. Whether that came from the shows and movies we loved, the celebrities we obsessed over, the humor and wit we brought to bear in dark moments, or simply the continued evolution of our culture, lived out loud and proud.

And that joy comes through in the stories that resonated most with you. With the year coming to an end, we took a look back at the most-read stories, and some clear patterns quickly emerged. First, a bad year can’t keep our libidos down—the thirst was real and rampant. Our stories and representation still matter deeply to us; shows and movies that told them piqued and sustained our interest. We support our team off the field, but especially on it, and women’s sports have a major place in our hearts. And of course, our sense of humor remains as hilarious and cutting as ever, so the roasting was plentiful and hilarious.

So with that in mind, here are the stories, the moments, the topics, and the celebs you—the PRIDE reader—were living for most this year.

1. Bulges, bulges, bulges—as far as the eye could see

Rylie Jeffries' bulge on 'Big Brother' goes viral

Rylie Jeffries on Big Brother. Rylie Jeffries' bulge on 'Big Brother' sends gay fans into a frenzy Sara Mally/CBS

David Corenswet's 'Superman' bulge has the gays in a frenzy

David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles premiere of Superman. David Corenswet manspreads in sexy new pic & gays are sweating Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

David Beckham's son, Cruz, goes viral for sexy bulge pics

Cruz Beckham & David Beckham attend the "Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything" premiere in London, England. David Beckham's son, Cruz, goes viral for sexy bulge pics that have the gays drooling Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

12 of the hottest bulge moments in pop culture history

Lil Nas X Superman and Jonathan Bailey The best bulges in pop culture history. James Devaney/GC Images; Warner Brothers Pictures; footage still via The Dre Barrymore Show

2. 'Heated Rivalry' had us hot, bothered, and fully unwell

All 14 sex scenes on Heated Rivalry season one, ranked

Heated Rivalry sex scenes ranked

All 14 sex scenes on 'Heated Rivalry' (so far), ranked

 Crave

Heated Rivalry' star's nasty back arch is going viral

Hudson Williams 'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams' nasty back arch is breaking the internet

Spicy gay hockey 'Heated Rivalry' stars can't stop flirting

\u200bHeated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

Footage still via Instagram @hudsonwilliamsofficial; Courtesy of Carina Press

'Heated Rivalry' season 2: every steamy & romantic moment from the book we can't wait to see

The Long Game book cover and Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry. 'The Long Game' book cover and Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry.' Carina Press; Crave

3. Sapphics on the silver screen and the small screen had us seated…

20 lesbian movies that you haven't seen (but totally should)

Lesbian movies you havent seen but should: Rafiki; You Can Live Forever; Paradise Hills 20 lesbian movies that you haven't seen (but totally should) Film Movement; Good Deed Entertainment; Samuel Goldwyn Films

21 sexiest lesbian movies ever & where to watch them

Sexiest Lesbian Movies: Bound, Love Lies Bleeding, Duke of Burgundy

IFC Midnight; A24; New Line Cinema

25 lesbian films coming in 2025 we can't wait to see

Lesbian movies coming in 2025: Hedda, Stone Cold Fox, Lesbian Space Princess Lesbian movies coming in 2025: Hedda, Stone Cold Fox, Lesbian Space Princess Prime Video; IFC Films; Umbrella Entertainment

4. Especially 'The Hunting Wives,' which became a full-blown sapphic obsession

All 11 sex scenes on The Hunting Wives (so far), ranked

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix

Brittany Snow knows you think she's in love with Malin Åkerman and she agrees

Brittany Snow Brittany Snow Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

5. Republican Grindr conspiracies had our heads spinning

Why 'Mike Johnson Grindr' is trending on social media

Someone holding a cell phone with the Grindr app and a photo of Mike Johnson The reason Republican 'Mike Johnson Grindr' is trending on social media explained Vladimka productions/shutterstock; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Massive Grindr outage reports coincide with the Charlie Kirk memorial service in Arizona

Charlie Kirk memorial; Grindr app on a phone Charlie Kirk memorial at Turning Point USA Headquarters in Phoenix, AZ, on September 13, 2025; stock image of the Grindr app on a phone in someone's pocket melissamn/Shutterstock; Mehaniq/Shutterstock

6. As did the Efron brothers—one nasty back arch in particular

Zac Efron rocks a tight swimsuit in new vacay pics

Zac Efron during the Netflix 'A Family Affair' Los Angeles Premiere. Zac Efron during the Netflix 'A 'Family Affair' Los Angeles Premiere. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dylan Efron is a dirty boy with an odd hot take on showering

Dylan Efron Dylan Efron at the "Squid Game" Season 2 Los Angeles premiere at Los Angeles City College on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The Traitors' star Dylan Efron's sexy pics go viral

Racy photos of 'Traitors' star Dylan Efron have all the gays tuned in Dylan Efron 'nasty' back arch pic gives 'The Traitors' gays something to root for after, you know Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 2XU Malibu Triathlon; Euan Cherry/Peacock

7. Speaking of cuties, hot blondes in tighty-whities also caught your eye (shocker!)

Robert Irwin is stripping down & rocking tiny briefs

Robert Irwin Robert Irwin is stripping down & rocking tiny briefs in new underwear campaign Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Freddie Stroma goes viral in his sexy & tight white briefs

Freddie Stroma at Peacemaker Premiere in New York, New York. 'Peacemaker's Freddie Stroma goes viral in his wet tighty whities & gays are having a field day John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

8. But not for long, because watching the powerful get roasted was simply too good

Mark Zuckerberg ends fact-checking & the internet responds

digital collage Mark Zuckerberg wearing prototype of computer glasses covered in fake news tweets Meta Connect developer conference - 25 September 2024, USA, Menlo Park: At the Meta Connect developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg, head of the Facebook group Meta, shows the prototype of computer glasses that can display digital objects in transparent lenses. digital collage by Nikki Aye for Pride.com, photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk's 'Hitler' haircut has the internet roasting him

Elon Musk MAGA Elon Musk's bizarre 'Hitler' haircut is so bad the internet can't stop roasting him Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vivian Wilson says her father Elon Musk is a scam artist

Elon Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson From left: Elon Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Footage still via TikTok @vivillainous

9. Including our (least) favorite TERF

Harry Potter' actors defending (or criticizing) JK Rowling

Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson David Tennant Bonnie Wright From left: Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, David Tennant, and Bonnie Wright. Fred Duval/Shutterstock; Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Eugene Powers/Shutterstock; DFree/Shutterstock

4 ways Bowen Yang's Dobby take down of J.K. Rowling on 'SNL' was a masterclass

Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Michael Che 4 ways Bowen Yang's Dobby take down of J.K. Rowling on 'SNL' was a masterclass NBC

J.K. Rowling slammed over latest pathetic dig at Harry Potter actors

Rupert Grint, J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe J.K. Rowling slammed over latest pathetic dig at 'Harry Potter' actors Jon Furniss/WireImage

10. Queer women in sports—and their love stories—had us cheering loudly

Meet 7 queer athletes playing professional women’s tennis

LGBTQ+ professional tennis players Emina Bektas\u200b Demi Schuurs and Daria Kasatkina Meet the 7 lesbian & sapphic athletes hitting it big in professional women’s tennis Morgan Hancock/Getty Images; Robert Prange/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images)

Meet all 41 queer players in this season's WNBA

Queer WNBA players Asia AD Durr Natasha Mack Stefanie Dolson and Brittney Griner\u200b Meet all 41 queer players in this season's WNBA NBA Media Ventures; John McClellan via Wikipedia; LORIE SHAULL VIA WIKIPEDIA; Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship timeline

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd at a press conference together Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship timeline keeps sending lesbians into a spiral M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

42 lesbian sports power couples who are winning at life and love

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith and Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace From left: lesbian sports power couples Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace; DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith; Lena Oberdorf and Natalia Padilla-Bidas. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images; Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Footage still via Instagram @halie_mace

11. And twink-to-twunk transformations? Yeah, those captured our imaginations, too

Nicholas Galitzine's twunk era is here in first He-Man pic

Nicholas Galitzine\u2019s He-Man sneak peek is already flexing on 2026 Nicholas Galitzine's thighs steal the show in first He-Man photo Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

23 celebs who went from twink to twunk

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jonathan Bailey From left: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jonathan Bailey in their twink and twunk eras. The Weinstein Company; Marvel; BBC; Netflix

Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie transformed from twink to twunk & gays are melting down

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in a suit and in just a towel 'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie transformed from twink to twunk & gays are melting down Crave

Gays are sharing their twink to twunk evolutions

Twink death twunk transformation Gays are sharing their twink to twunk evolutions are we're SWEATING Courtesy of @Tan_Tan06 on X

When they write the history of 2025, they’ll chronicle the pain and fear so many felt and endured—but don’t let them make you forget there was also plenty of queer joy, celebration, and yes… thirst.

