Amandla Stenberg Just Officially Came Out as Gay

"So happy to say the words 'Yep, I’m gay,' in official print."

The Hate U Give actress and queer activist Amandla Stenberg just came out as gay in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

"So happy to say the words Yep, I’m Gay in official print," the 19 year-old wrote on an Instagram post over the weekend, quoting an excerpt from the magazine interview which was conducted by Stenberg’s friend and queer recording artist King Princess.

"Thank you to KP for providing me with such a safe space to come out," Stenberg continued. "We talk about gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I’ve been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year."

Amandla previously came out as bisexual on Snapchat in 2016.

We're so proud of you for continuing to speak your truth, Amandla!