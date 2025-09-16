UK greets Donald Trump's visit with the biggest Jeffrey Epstein troll in history

Donald Trump will be greeted with the thing he loves most in the world upon arrival in the UK today—himself. But there's a humorously dark twist to go along with it.
A group called Everyone Hates Elon raised $40,000 to create what's being called the "World's Biggest Photo" of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. The 4300 square foot banner has been placed outside of Windsor Castle, where Trump and Melania will be staying during their visit.
"Trump is coming to the UK to AVOID the EPSTEIN story," the group alleged on Instagram. "Unfortunately the British public just crowdfunded the WORLD'S BIGGEST PHOTO of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein."
Trump's ties to Epstein were getting a lot of press in recent weeks, from the MAGA party line suddenly switching to suggest there's no reason for the country to be interested in anything about Epstein's associates to the alleged birthday card from Trump to Epstein about having "certain things in common."
The latter in particular was drawing serious interest, as the card was bound within a book of other birthday cards to Epstein from years ago, taken directly from Epstein's estate, and appeared to have Trump's signature on it — yet the White House insisted it was somehow fake.
But almost all chatter about Epstein stopped abruptly on Wednesday with Charlie Kirk's death. The narrative changed, and attention got shifted elsewhere. But the giant photo of Trump and his buddy Epstein being unfurled in the UK is the reminder we need that there's still plenty to discuss.
"Can always count on the UK for witty, passive aggressive sarcasm done with intelligence," wrote @pollycooks.
"If you did this in America you'd be either sued or jailed because freedom of speech doesn't exist anymore," another Instagram user quipped.
"To everyone who donated toward this glorious project I thank you from the bottom of my American heart," @mariannemersereau said, while @lucymcsea added, "Thank you to the UK. Please fumigate the quarters after his departure."