Alicia Silverstone makes the internet think she really is clueless after eating mystery berry

Nineties It Girl Alicia Silverstone is making headlines after scaring the internet when she filmed herself eating a potentially poisonous berry and then disappearing from social media.

Yesterday, the 47-year-old Clueless star posted a TikTok video that starts with her asking viewers to help identify a mystery berry she came across while in London. You might be thinking she picked up an exotic piece of fruit at a farmer’s market, but you’d be wrong. She plucked the berry in question off of a bush inside someone’s gated front yard.

“I just bit into it because it was on the street,” Silverstone said, baffling everyone who watched.

“If I bite it — I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this — it’s almost like a pepper,” she continued while holding up the half-eaten berry in question.

A quick peek at the comment section on her video, which already had nearly two million views at the time of publication, and it’s clear she probably should have listened to her instincts and not eaten a random piece of fruit she couldn’t identify. Many people were quick to point out that it looked like she was consuming a Jerusalem cherry — a member of the nightshade family that Poison Control has on their list of poisonous plants. According to the National Institute of Health, ingesting the plant can cause gastrointestinal distress and may also affect the central nervous system. But Alan Franck, who manages the University of Florida Herbarium, told PRIDE that Silverstone likely doesn’t have much to worry about. “I’m not concerned for her. I think she’ll be fine probably,” Franck said but admitted he’s not an expert on Jerusalem cherries.