Celebrities

Andrew Scott hit with creepy question about 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan's junk on red carpet

Andrew Scott hit with creepy question about 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan's junk on red carpet

All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott
Shutterstock

Do straight people think that every gay guy knows what everyone's Johnson looks like?

While walking the red carpet at the Baftas — the UK's answer to the Oscars — out gay actor Andrew Scott was asked a bizarre question about another actor's *ahem* junk which was awkward as hell.

Instead of asking Scott about his hit queer drama All of Us Strangers, which was up for six awards but sadly won none, BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson asked him about Barry Keoghan's nude performance at the end of Saltburn — you know, a movie he wasn't in.

The 47-year-old actor confirmed that he knows Keoghan before Paterson asked, "Your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn?"

Scott said, "Oh jeez," under his breath as someone off-camera told him not to reveal any spoilers.

"I won't spoil it for anybody. It was great," Scott said, looking very uncomfortable.

The BBC reporter tells him to "spoil away" and when Scott still won't answer, Paterson prompts him by asking, "There was a lot of talk about prosthetics … How well do you know him?"

Umm, excuse me?

Reporters frequently ask cheeky questions on the red carpet to encourage actors to say something that could make for a good sound bite, but this crosses the line from fun to borderline homophobic.

Paterson seems to be implying that this gay actor must know what Keoghan is packing in his pants — which is gross and wildly inappropriate.

Scott, who is visibly uncomfortable at this point, answers, "I don't know," before turning to walk away. "See you guys."

"Too much?" the reporter asked.

The former Fleabag star was there to support his achingly beautiful film All of Us Strangers, but instead of being asked about his starring role alongside Paul Mescal, he was caught off guard with questions about Saltburn — a film whose sexual content had the internet in an uproar after it's release last year.

People took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage at the questions posed to Scott, with one person writing, "Well done Andrew for walking away. Colin owes you an apology."

Another person wrote, "BBC should apologise for disgusting, sleazy, penis-obsessed interview with Andrew Scott on BAFTAs red carpet. SHAME! TOTALLY unprofessional. Reporter Colin Paterson ignored Scott's own film, All of Us Strangers, to harass him over Saltburn. APOLOGISE!"

Other people rightly called out the homophobia that seemed to be behind the question. "There’s is something so deeply homophobic about asking Andrew Scott a gay man this weird ass question about Barry’s scene in Saltburn?? ask him about all of us strangers the BAFTA nominated film he is in… “how well do you know Barry” Andrew deserves an apology from the BBC."

This is far from the first time a red-carpet reporter has crossed the line. Last March, Pedro Pascal was at the premiere of season 2 of The Mandalorian when a Hollywood Reporter correspondent asked him to read thirst tweets people had posted about him.

Pascal read them to himself before telling them, "No." Then, to keep the mood light, he said, "Dirty, dirty!" before walking off, Upworthy reported.

Back in 2019, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi was interviewing celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet when he asked actresses like Teri Hatcher and Keira Knightley what kind of underwear they were wearing, asked Eva Longoria if "down there" was "shaved," and groped Scarlett Johansson in the name of discovering if there was a bra built into her dress, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Our suggestion? Stop being creepy on the red carpet!

CelebritiesEntertainmentLGBTQ+Movies
all of us strangerslgbtq+moviesred carpetsaltburnandrew scottbaftabafta film awardsbaftas 2024barry keoghanbbccolin patersonfilmgaylgbtq movieslgbtq+ characterspedro pascal
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio