Scroll To Top
TV

Everyone's favorite daddy Pedro Pascal was almost cast in the gay show 'Looking'

Everyone's favorite daddy Pedro Pascal was almost cast in the gay show 'Looking'

The cast of 'Looking' and Pedro Pascal
DFree/Shutterstock; Courtesy of HBO

We would’ve loved to have seen this version of the HBO series!

Looking, HBO's groundbreaking series centered around the lives of gay men, debuted 10 years ago. And yet, we're still learning more about the show — including which “Hot Internet Daddy” almost scored a role on the show.

The show followed the trials and tribulations of three gay friends living in San Francisco and starred out gay actors Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Russell Tovey. While Looking was sadly canceled after two seasons it has left an indelible mark on queer TV.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking show, the cast and creative team behind Looking took part in a retrospective with GQ, where we learned that they had almost cast an actor who has since become a massive star, Attitude reports.

"I can't remember there being pressure to cast bigger names," writer-director Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers) said. "And then it's also, who were those bigger names? We didn't need all of the cast to be queer in real life, but we certainly wanted some of them to be."

Then casting director Carmen Cuba dropped the bomb that we almost got a version of the show with Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) in one of the lead roles. "Especially in TV, you meet a lot of people… Pedro Pascal was someone we met [for a role on Looking] and from that, I put him on Narcos," she explained. "The thing with Pedro, it was like he was testing on a million things. So many of these things, as you know in casting, it's just like scheduling. Does scheduling work? Does the group? Because in this, we were really casting a group."

Now we're dying to know if Pascal was up for the role of video game designer Patrick (Groff), sommelier Dom (Bartlett), or Patrick's boss Kevin (Tovey)!

This isn't the only cast revelation we've gotten lately. Recently, Tovey opened up at a Q&A at the British Film Institute following a screening of All of Us Strangers and admitted that he initially tried out for the role of Patrick, but when he lost out to Groff, Haigh wrote a character into the show for him.

Looking was amazing just the way it was… but what we couldn't give to see a version of the series featuring Pedro Pascal!

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentLGBTQ+LookingCelebrities
lookinghbo lookingpedro pascaljonathan groffmurray bartlettrussell toveyhboandrew haighentertainmentcelebritiestv seriesgaylgbtq+lgbtq+ characters
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio