Watch Andy Cohen STUNNED by revelation that Summer House's gay kiss was cut

Andy Cohen and Kyle Cooke and West Wilson on Watch What Happens Live
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Kyle Cooke and West Wilson tell Andy all about the steamy night!

Bravo’s Andy Cohen is angry with producers after they cut a gay make-out sesh from an episode of Summer House.

Stars Kyle Cook and West Wilson joined the 55-year-old host on yesterday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live: After Show, where Wilson shocked Cohen when he told the story of the most “bro-mantic” thing he’s ever done with Summer House co-star Jesse Solomon.

“We actually kissed at the campout and they didn’t show it. It didn’t make the [final cut],” Wilson revealed according to Decider.

A surprised Cohen responded, “What?! How did that not make air?”

“It was one of the dares,” Wilson admitted. “It was like, ‘West and Jesse kiss.’ And I jumped into his arms.”

Then Cooke chimed in to say that he and co-star Carl Radke also shared such an intense kiss that he “fell over” in his chair. But that’s not all; the night got even spicier when more male cast members started locking lips.

“Yeah, we all kissed. All the dudes made out that night, and it didn’t make the cut,” Wilson said, surprising Cohen so much he looked stunned and then looked straight into the camera and said, “Lauren Eskelin, can you come see me after the show, please? … What the f--k is that?!”

Wilson said the kiss between Cooke and Radke was “beautiful” and a “special moment for everybody.”

What we wouldn’t pay to get that footage! Come on, Bravo, release the extended cut so we can all see the group make out sesh!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

