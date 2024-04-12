Watch Andy Cohen STUNNED by revelation that 'Summer House's gay kiss was cut​

Bravo’s Andy Cohen is angry with producers after they cut a gay make-out sesh from an episode of Summer House.

Stars Kyle Cook and West Wilson joined the 55-year-old host on yesterday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live: After Show, where Wilson shocked Cohen when he told the story of the most “bro-mantic” thing he’s ever done with Summer House co-star Jesse Solomon.

“We actually kissed at the campout and they didn’t show it. It didn’t make the [final cut],” Wilson revealed according to Decider.

A surprised Cohen responded, “What?! How did that not make air?”