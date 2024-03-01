Anitta fires back at people who call her a 'fake bisexual'

Brazilian superstar Anitta is pushing back on ignorant claims that she’s a “fake bisexual,” and making some points along the way.

The singer publicly came out as bisexual back in 2018 as part of her docuseries, Vai Anitta. The decision hadn’t been entirely up to her — a photo of her kissing a woman had hit the internet, but rather than brush it off or chalk it up to messing around, she decided to open up about her identity.

“I never wanted to hide,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in a recent interview ahead of the release of her upcoming album.

Over the years, Anitta has been romantically linked to several men, including fellow singer Maluma, her ex-husband Thiago Magalhães, and, more recently, model Simone Susinna. But all of her public relationships have been with men — which has occasionally drawn accusations that she’s lying about her sexuality.

“People like to say, 'oh, she says she's bisexual, but she's never had a girlfriend,’” she said. “Does that make me a ‘fake bisexual’? No!”