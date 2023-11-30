Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Fans Think David Archuleta Is Covering Up A Hickey In Recent TikTok

Fans Think David Archuleta Is Covering Up A Hickey In Recent TikTok

David Archuleta
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The singer thanked a Walgreens employee for teaching him about concealer.

rachelkiley

David Archuleta must be having the time of his life.

Fans of the singer were squealing after he shared a TikTok this week that seemed to be about covering up a hickey.

“To the girl employee at Walgreens who taught me about the green concealer first and then applying the skin tone after, thank you,” he said, pulling his collar aside and showing the flawlessly covered skin beneath. He then gave a shifty smile as he finished the video, making it pretty clear what was going on.

@davidarchie

All i can say to that walgreens employee is you saved me today

Archuleta has been on a journey of self-discovery the past couple years after coming out as queer in 2021. He has regularly discussed the struggles he faced between his sexuality and his faith, which ultimately led him to stepping back from the Mormon church last year.

Now, fans are happy to see him thriving, and wasted no time trying to dig in deeper about what’s going on with his sudden need for concealer in the comments of his TikTok.

“And why exactly did you need to learn THAT lesson Señor Archuletta!?” @musiqpsyche31 joked.

“Former Mormon here and i am LIVING FOR THIS CONTENT FROM YOU!!!” @sharon.a.life admitted. “YAASSSS!!!”

@itsdonnameaglebitch kept it straightforward, writing, “I FUCKING LOVE DAVID ARCHULETA HOE ERA.”

Although Archuleta has posted another TikTok since his concealer video, it did not, in fact, provide the story time people requested. But if we’re left to use our imaginations…yep, it sure seems like he’s learning how to deal with hickeys. Good for him!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
david archuletagreen concealerhickeysingertiktokwalgreens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio