Fans Think David Archuleta Is Covering Up A Hickey In Recent TikTok

David Archuleta must be having the time of his life.

Fans of the singer were squealing after he shared a TikTok this week that seemed to be about covering up a hickey.

“To the girl employee at Walgreens who taught me about the green concealer first and then applying the skin tone after, thank you,” he said, pulling his collar aside and showing the flawlessly covered skin beneath. He then gave a shifty smile as he finished the video, making it pretty clear what was going on.