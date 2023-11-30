Fans Think David Archuleta Is Covering Up A Hickey In Recent TikTok
Fans Think David Archuleta Is Covering Up A Hickey In Recent TikTok
The singer thanked a Walgreens employee for teaching him about concealer.
David Archuleta must be having the time of his life.
Fans of the singer were squealing after he shared a TikTok this week that seemed to be about covering up a hickey.
“To the girl employee at Walgreens who taught me about the green concealer first and then applying the skin tone after, thank you,” he said, pulling his collar aside and showing the flawlessly covered skin beneath. He then gave a shifty smile as he finished the video, making it pretty clear what was going on.
Archuleta has been on a journey of self-discovery the past couple years after coming out as queer in 2021. He has regularly discussed the struggles he faced between his sexuality and his faith, which ultimately led him to stepping back from the Mormon church last year.
Now, fans are happy to see him thriving, and wasted no time trying to dig in deeper about what’s going on with his sudden need for concealer in the comments of his TikTok.
“And why exactly did you need to learn THAT lesson Señor Archuletta!?” @musiqpsyche31 joked.
“Former Mormon here and i am LIVING FOR THIS CONTENT FROM YOU!!!” @sharon.a.life admitted. “YAASSSS!!!”
@itsdonnameaglebitch kept it straightforward, writing, “I FUCKING LOVE DAVID ARCHULETA HOE ERA.”
Although Archuleta has posted another TikTok since his concealer video, it did not, in fact, provide the story time people requested. But if we’re left to use our imaginations…yep, it sure seems like he’s learning how to deal with hickeys. Good for him!
- David Archuleta Spills on His New Era & Those Viral Workout Videos ›
- David Archuleta Comes Out, Shares Struggles With Sexuality & Faith ›
- After Coming Out, David Archuleta Thanks Supporters for Love ›
- David Archuleta Shades Man Who Alleged They Dated On TikTok ›