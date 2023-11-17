Diddy Accused Of Abuse & Blowing Up A Car In Ex-Girlfriend Lawsuit

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Otherwise known as Sean Combs, the rapper is being sued for alleged rape and abuse by his former girlfriend.

Ventura, 37, filed the complaint Thursday in New York City federal court under the New York Adult Survivors Acts, which gives survivors of sexual assault one year to sue regardless of the statute of limitations. The musician claimed that Combs raped and physically abused her during their relationship in the 2000s.

The lawsuit states that Ventura "was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands." It accuses Combs of punching, beating, kicking, and stomping Ventura on multiple occasions, as well as forcing her to have sex with male sex workers while he watched and recorded.

Ventura also claimed that when another man was romantically interested in her, Combs became jealous and blew up his car.