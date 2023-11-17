Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Diddy Accused Of Abuse & Blowing Up A Car In Ex-Girlfriend Lawsuit

Diddy Accused Of Abuse & Blowing Up A Car In Ex-Girlfriend Lawsuit

Diddy
Getty Images

Diddy, otherwise known as Sean Combs, has been accused of alleged rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and blowing up a car by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Otherwise known as Sean Combs, the rapper is being sued for alleged rape and abuse by his former girlfriend.

Ventura, 37, filed the complaint Thursday in New York City federal court under the New York Adult Survivors Acts, which gives survivors of sexual assault one year to sue regardless of the statute of limitations. The musician claimed that Combs raped and physically abused her during their relationship in the 2000s.

The lawsuit states that Ventura "was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands." It accuses Combs of punching, beating, kicking, and stomping Ventura on multiple occasions, as well as forcing her to have sex with male sex workers while he watched and recorded.

Ventura also claimed that when another man was romantically interested in her, Combs became jealous and blew up his car.

Diddy and Cassie Ventura

Getty Images

The lawsuit states that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and often "beat Ms. Ventura savagely," including one instance where he was kicking her face so severely that his security team attempted to intervene. Ventura said she was then forced to stay in a hotel for a week while she healed so that no one would see the injuries.

It was after that instance in which Ventura "recognized that she was powerless, and that reporting Mr. Combs to the authorities would not alter Mr. Combs’s status or influence but would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her," according to the suit. "She found herself becoming numb to the abuse she was experiencing, and became entirely beholden to Mr. Combs’s demands. She began to blindly follow his instructions out of fear of again being on the receiving end of a vicious beating."

Ventura also claimed that Combs consistently pressured her to consume drugs and alcohol, "introducing her to a drug-fueled lifestyle that kept her complacent and compliant." Because their relationship began in 2005 when she was an aspiring artist signed under Combs, Ventura said she feared she would lose her career if she were to refuse.

"All aspects of Ms. Ventura’s life were controlled by either Mr. Combs or his management companies," the lawsuit states.

In a statement (via NBC News), Ventura said she was “finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships. With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

These are truly horrifying statements from Ventura, so we hope that this case reaches a fair resolution.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesMusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Andre Lamoglia; Jon Hamm; Jason Derulo
Celebrities

10 Times Celebs Talked About What They're Packing

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Read Full Bio