'Young Royals' season 3 trailer is here & we're totally not crying

Young Royals
Netflix

We’re not sure if we are emotionally prepared for the final season of Young Royals.

@andrewjstillman

Is it March 11 yet?

We’re seriously going to need some resolution to all of the stress Netflix has caused us from the teasers they’ve been slowly releasing to promote the upcoming third and final season of their hit Swedish teen drama, Young Royals.

A new trailer for the season just dropped to let us know that we have to prepare to experience every emotion imaginable during this final installment of the show. We don’t know if we’re as ready as we think we are… but alas, here we are!

Netflix

In the third season, the series will explore the consequences of Wilhelm’s (Edvin Ryding) speech at the end of season two, and Hillerska confronting its “worst crisis in the school’s history.” The main focus revolves around Wilhelm and Simon (Omar Rudberg) with their growing relationship, but even deeper about the realization that their freedom and love are at odds with Wilhelm’s Royal traditions, and the two must decide how much they’re willing to sacrifice for each other.

The trailer sees Wilhelm express his desire to lead a “somewhat normal life again” while Simon questions his abilities to shine with the Royal Family, noting he’s seen how it makes him feel and tears him apart.

Netflix

In one of the more heartbreaking lines, Simon laments the status of their romance by saying, “I always try to be there for him, but whatever I do, it turns out wrong. Love shouldn’t be this difficult.”

The streaming platform recently released a little teaser that stated that “all eyes are on Wilhelm and Simon” for the third season, and the trailer seconded the notion as we seriously need to know what will happen with these two by the end.

Netflix

Catch up with the first two seasons before the March 11 release when the first five episodes of the final season drop. The series wraps up a week later on March 18.

Watch the full trailer below, and be sure to have your tissues ready for the rollercoaster ending!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

