The world may have first fallen for Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a bumbling superhero in Kick-Ass, but now the hunk is reportely entering his super spy era — and we are more than ready.

Not only is Taylor-Johnson is set to star in Sony’s upcoming film Kraven the Hunter, which according to the studio is set to be a “visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

But according to The Sun he has reportedly been offered the role of Mr. 007 himself, James Bond. While we had a few other actors in mind we are still happy to see these abs, oops we mean, this star on the screen.

