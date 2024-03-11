John Cena was totally naked at the Oscars & had us going FERAL

On Sunday, Mar. 10, John Cena broke the internet by showing his body-ody-ody at the 2024 Oscars stage!

Cena stunned us all when he appeared naked at the Oscars while helping Jimmy Kimmel present the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was talking about a time when a naked male streaker ran onto the Oscars stage in 1974 when he gave a cue for one to come out.

After Kimmel tried unsuccessfully to get the streaker to come out, Cena, who had a cameo in the Oscar-nominated Barbie, leaned out from behind the stage saying he had changed his mind and didn’t want to streak.

John Cena walks onto the #Oscars stage. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/zPrsl5oiCy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024 “I just don’t feel right about it. This is an elegant event. Honestly you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” he said. “The male body is not a joke.” Kimmel then argued that Cena “wrestles naked,” to which Cena replied he wrestiles in jorts. “Jorts are worse than naked! Come on!” Then, Cena stepped carefully out from his hiding place, revealing he was wearing nothing at all, and holding the Oscars envelope in front of him.