Scroll To Top
Celebrities

John Cena was totally naked at the Oscars & had us going FERAL

John Cena was totally naked at the Oscars & had us going FERAL

John Cena at the 2024 Oscars
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"The male body is not a joke," the Peacemaker actor said.

meyrude

On Sunday, Mar. 10, John Cena broke the internet by showing his body-ody-ody at the 2024 Oscars stage!

Cena stunned us all when he appeared naked at the Oscars while helping Jimmy Kimmel present the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was talking about a time when a naked male streaker ran onto the Oscars stage in 1974 when he gave a cue for one to come out.

After Kimmel tried unsuccessfully to get the streaker to come out, Cena, who had a cameo in the Oscar-nominated Barbie, leaned out from behind the stage saying he had changed his mind and didn’t want to streak.

“I just don’t feel right about it. This is an elegant event. Honestly you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” he said. “The male body is not a joke.”

Kimmel then argued that Cena “wrestles naked,” to which Cena replied he wrestiles in jorts. “Jorts are worse than naked! Come on!”

Then, Cena stepped carefully out from his hiding place, revealing he was wearing nothing at all, and holding the Oscars envelope in front of him.

“Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is,” Cena said, holding the envelope over his crotch.

Thankfully for him, Kimmel came back on stage to read the nominees for Best Costume Design. When the camera got back to Cena, he was draped in a beautiful curtain.

Oh, and in case you are wondering… the Oscar for Costume Design went to Poor Things!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVEntertainmentMovies
academy awardsaward showentertainmentfilmoscarscelebs
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Mey Rude

Read Full Bio