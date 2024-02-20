Watch Kyle Richards' hilarious reaction to Carmen Electra saying she wants to scissor her

If you have Carmen Electra introducing herself to you by admitting she'd like to engage in something sexual with you, you know you're doing something right in life.

That's exactly what happened to fan-favorite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards during the pre-show red carpet at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and we are living for this interaction.

Extra correspondent Melvin Robert was in the middle of an interview with Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, when Electra came over to say hello and Richards admitted she'd never had the chance to meet her before, although she's always "loved" her because "she's so beautiful."

When Robert asked Electra if she was a fan of the show, she admitted she "doesn't miss a show" and that she would also scissor Richards, seemingly in reference to Richards giving Dorit Kemsley a personal demonstration of the position in a recent episode.